Here, There, Everywhere: Why Cross-Screen Addressable Advertising Is Now

By Rick Welday, President at AT&T AdWorks

Addressable TV advertising, once considered a pipe dream, has evolved into a mainstay in many advertisers’ marketing plans. The addressable TV ad market is expected to become a $3 billion industry by 2019.[1] Why? Because it’s targeted, data-driven, and provides invaluable insights to advertisers about their target audience. And it’s been proven that TV advertising delivers when it comes to branding, reach and awareness.

As addressable TV continues to grow, cross-screen addressable follows . To avoid cliché and refer to this as advertising’s “holy grail,” let’s call this the “holy cow” instead. With hundreds of millions of mobile devices in use every day, cross-screen addressable is the perfect, scalable complement to TV. There is tremendous opportunity to deliver relevant, interesting advertising to consumers at home and on the go.

Extending a Campaign from TV Across Screens

For both marketers and consumers, serving an ad in a relevant context is a better experience. Let’s say you’re an auto brand. You can serve an awareness ad on TV and then a mobile ad with a call to action to visit a dealer near you based on your mobile location. Aggregate attribution reports confirm dealer visitation and even actual purchase behavior. This type of advertising just makes sense. You’re serving your ad to an engaged audience.

Cross-Screen Addressable Advertising Is Measurable

What’s great about having a call to action included in a cross-screen campaign is that marketers can directly attribute a click-through, the redemption of a mobile coupon, sample, promo code, etc. But you don’t even need a direct response mechanism to measure a cross-screen addressable campaign. You can look at campaign attribution through the entire marketing funnel from lifts to brand awareness through to actual sales across screens. This is accomplished via the availability of STB/mobile data and access to either a marketer’s first party data or third party data providers for both targeting and post-campaign attribution.

Case Studies

A financial services company targeted an audience of tech enthusiasts who have $100K of investible assets. Results show households exposed to an addressable ad on TV generated a +73% lift in account sign-ups vs. the control, and there was a +102% lift among households exposed to both a TV and digital ad.

Case study results are based on individual campaign factors. AT&T makes no performance warranties.

An audio technology company targeted a married audience of audio book listeners with a household income of $83K+ and no children in the household. The target households exposed to the addressable ad had a +12.4% higher website visitor rate over the control group. The target group who saw the digital and TV ads generated the highest lift (+14.9%) over the control.

Maximize Return

Addressable TV advertising is catching on because it enables precise audience targeting within a premium and transparent environment. And it allows for attribution across the full marketing funnel. TV to digital is the next phase for addressable. Cross-screen addressable advertising allows you to reliably follow the same audience from TV to desktop to mobile.

With cross-screen addressable advertising, you can deliver the right ad to the right audience on the right screen while measuring return on ad spend in each screen and across screens.

