Here’s an idea worth considering about finding love after 50

Last night I started working on a 1,000-piece puzzle with a gorgeous view of an Italian coastal community. (Stay with me, this does have to do with finding love after 50)

I chose it for two reasons. Being a Scorpio, I love anything that has to do with water. If you’ve ever spoken to me on the phone about your dating life, you may have heard my little water fountain trickling away in the background.

The second reason is because going to the coast of Italy is on my bucket list. (By the way, creating a bucket list, whether you are single or in a relationship, makes life far more fun and gives you something to always look forward to.) Ok… back to the puzzle and what this has to do with finding love after 50.

I was so excited to get this thing started. I grabbed my favorite cup of green tea and began looking for the puzzle edges. This turned out to be a lot harder than I originally thought it would be. In fact, after about half an hour, I started feeling frustrated and overwhelmed and it stopped feeling like fun. That’s when an AHA moment happened. I realized I needed a plan that would make putting this puzzle together enjoyable and would keep the level of frustration and overwhelm down.

Dating can become overwhelming and frustrating. Starting out, you’re really excited, as you look at some of the more interesting men online. You share emails with a couple of them and even meet a few. But you quickly get frustrated because the men you want to meet aren’t contacting you. Or the men you do meet aren’t who they say they are. Right?

What happens is you want to quit and give up on your dream of finding love after 50. This happened to me too.

What kept me going was a 3-step plan I created that motivated me to move forward whenever frustration and overwhelm threatened to take over.

I know it can work for you too.

Step #1…Take a break

When you’re feeling either overwhelmed or frustrated, hide your profile and focus on you. Nurture yourself. Hang out with those male friends you’ve made along the way. It’s nice being around male energy especially when there’s no pressure other than having fun. Enjoy yourself and don’t go back online until you’ve recharged. You’ll know you’re ready.

Step #2…. When you’re ready to go back online, try a new dating site

When you’re seeing the same faces over and over again, its time to try a new dating site. When joining a new site, sign up for only ONE month. Simply put, if the site doesn’t have enough paid members who can contact you, you’re going to want to move on. When your subscription ends, paid sites will try and lure you back by offering you a great deal at a huge discount. Good men are on both free and paid sites. Try them both and while you’re at it, here are some of my favorites for you to check out… Lisa’s Favorite Dating Sites.

Step #3…. Make a list of 26 places where you can meet single men

Men are everywhere, yet most women don’t know where to look for them. Here’s how you can find 26 places. Make a list from A-Z, then write down a local spot that starts with each letter. Next, commit to visiting at least one of these places weekly. Have a strategy in place for flirting and speaking to men everywhere you go.

Here’s why…

Hi Lisa, this is my encouragement for others to join The Fun Path to Mr. Right Program. Ladies Module 6 was very helpful for me. Once I got through each class, a light went on. I’m telling you LADIES the strategies that Lisa suggests really WORK! I now feel confident and safe having casual conversations with men whenever I am out and about in the city. – Yaz, Kansas

And that’s what dating over 50 in the real world and online is all about.

It’s your turn now.

Put this 3-step plan in place and watch how taking breaks gets you excited again about dating.

Next, try a new dating site.

Create your list and make sure you’re going to one of the 26 to flirt and meet men every week.