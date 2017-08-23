Netflix is finally giving you serenity now.

If anyone’s feeling down about summer coming to an end, the streaming service’s September slate is here to lift your spirits. Among the new originals arriving, you can expect Season 4 of “BoJack Horseman,” Jerry Seinfeld’s new standup special, and even “Narcos” Season 3. Plus, you want new episodes of “Fuller House”? You got it, dude.

Despite the news that Netflix will lose its deal for new Disney movies in the future, and the fact that “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Emperor’s New Groove” are exiting next month, fans can still look forward to “Beauty and the Beast” arriving Sept. 19.

Check out the rest of what’s coming and going below. You may notice something there that wasn’t there before.

Here’s what’s arriving:

Sept. 1

“Amores Perros”

“City of God”

“Dead Poets Society”

“Deep Blue Sea”

Disney’s “Hercules”

Disney’s “Mulan”

“FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Fracture”

“Gangs of New York”

“Gone Baby Gone”

“High Risk”

“Hoodwinked”

“Hotel for Dogs”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Little Evil” (Netflix Original)

“Maniac” (Season 1)

“Narcos” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Outside Man: Volume 2”

“Pulp Fiction”

“Requiem for a Dream”

“Resurface” (Netflix Original)

“Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando”

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach”

“She’s Gotta Have It”

“The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography”

“The Last Shaman”

“The Lost Brother”

“The Rugrats Movie”

“The Secret Garden”

“The Squid and the Whale”

“West Coast Customs” (Season 5)

“Who the F**k is that Guy”

Sept. 2

“Vincent N Roxxy”

Sept. 4

“Graduation”

Sept. 5

“Carrie Pilby”

“Facing Darkness”

“Like Crazy”

“Marc Maron: Too Real” (Netflix Original)

“Newsies: The Broadway Musical”

Sept. 6

“A Good American”

“Hard Tide”

Sept. 7

“The Blacklist” (Season 4)

Sept. 8

″#realityhigh” (Netflix Original)

“Apaches” (Season 1)

“BoJack Horseman” (Season 4)

“Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi” (Netflix Original)

“Fire Chasers” (Season 1)

“Greenhouse Academy” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit: Riding Free” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Confession Tapes” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Walking Dead” (Season 7)

Sept. 9

“Portlandia” (Season 7)

Sept. 11

“The Forgotten”

Sept. 12

“Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 13

“Offspring” (Season 7)

“Ghost of the Mountains”

Sept. 14

Disney’s “Pocahontas”

Sept. 15

“American Vandal” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“First They Killed My Father” (Netflix Original)

“Foo Fighters: Back and Forth”

“George Harrison: Living in the Material World”

“Larceny”

“Project Mc²: Part 5” (Netflix Original)

“Rumble”

“Strong Island” (Netflix Original)

“VeggieTales in the City” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

“Call the Midwife” (Series 6)

“The Journey Is the Destination”

Sept. 19

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

“Jerry Before Seinfeld” (Netflix Original)

“Love, Sweat and Tears”

Sept. 20

“Carol”

Sept. 21

“Gotham” (Season 3)

Sept. 22

“Fuller House” (New Episodes, Netflix Original)

“Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Samaritan”

Sept. 23

“Alien Arrival”

Sept. 25

“Dark Matter” (Season 3)

Sept. 26

“Bachelorette”

“Night School”

“Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan”

“Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 27

“Absolutely Anything”

Sept. 29

“Big Mouth” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Club de Cuervos” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Gerald’s Game” (Netflix Original)

“Real Rob” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Our Souls at Night” (Netflix Original)

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Sept. 30

“Murder Maps” (Season 3)

Here’s what’s leaving:

Sept. 1

“Better Off Ted” (Season 2)

“Do Not Disturb”

“Frailty”

“Hope Floats”

“Jackass: The Movie”

“Julia”

“LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows”

“LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja”

“RV”

“The Batman” (Season 1 - 5)

“The Deep End” (Season 1)

“The Omen”

“Wilfred” (Season 1 - 2)

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“Tears of the Sun”

“Scream”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

Sept. 3

“Drumline: A New Beat”

Sept. 4

“The A-List”

Sept. 5

“Lilo & Stitch”

“The Emperor’s New Groove”

Sept. 9

“Teen Beach 2”

Sept. 10

“Army Wives” (Season 1 - 7)

Sept. 11

“Terra Nova” (Season 1)

Sept. 15

“Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse”

Sept. 16

“Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie”

“One Day”

Sept. 19

“Persons Unknown” (Season 1)

Sept. 20

“Bombay Velvet”

“Finding Fanny”

“Raising Hope” (Season 1)

Sept. 22

“Philomena”

Sept. 24

“Déjà Vu”

Sept. 26

“A Gifted Man” (Season 1)

“Sons of Tucson” (Season 1)

“CSI: Miami” (Season 1 - 10)

Sept. 30