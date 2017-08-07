Here's How an Ex-Lawyer From Michigan is Making Math Fun Again

Changemaker Interview Series

In this regular contributing column, we interview hardy online entrepreneurs who begun their life down the traditional path, but realize that something was missing. They decide to pivot, and strike out on their own, and forge ahead on their own path and never looked back.

In this series, we interview these inspiring individuals to show exactly what it takes to live life on your own terms. This week, we feature Huzefa Kapadia, the founder and CEO of Scalar Learning. A former attorney who realized that the law field was taking him nowhere, he decided to pursue his passion for education and love for mentoring youths to create his own education and tutoring business called Scalar Learning.

Most importantly, Huzefa hopes to revolutionize the tutoring space by making math fun and interesting! He combines his love for music, education, and video production to show young people that math can be cool.

In your own words, please tell us about yourself!

Personality type 7: the enthusiast. According to Don Richard Riso, author of the Wisdom of the Enneagram, I am an enthusiast through and through. I can be described as an “extroverted, optimistic, versatile, and spontaneous” individual. But that’s where the laudatory comments end.

Enthusiasts often suffer many pitfalls from their varied interests and passions. A common trap for enthusiasts is a tendency to “misapply their many talents, becoming over-extended, scattered, and undisciplined.” That was me until I dove head first into the world of math education.

In 2013, I founded Scalar Learning, an education services company aimed at delivering personalized and potent math tutoring sessions with an emphasis on building and nurturing both a personal connection as well as a passion for mathematics.

But before making the leap into education, I was indeed scattered and lost. In 2003, I graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in computer science and economics. My first full-time employment opportunity thereafter was with a software company in Michigan.

My job was to build modules used by government agencies and police stations to store and analyze data. But that wasn’t all I was doing. By evening, I was tutoring for Kaplan, primarily teaching students how to prepare for the LSAT. By night, I was engineering beats, laying down vocals, and performing at local venues to assuage my other deep passion: music.

I wanted to be a rock star. And so began my twisted attempt to fit all my seemingly misaligned passions and strengths into a single existence.

In 2006, I decided to drop everything and go to law school. I now had a notion that becoming an esteemed patent attorney would be a new beginning and a chance to hone my focus on an ostensibly enthralling career path. I was pleased to discover that law school was both interesting and fun. My time there consisted of imbibing fascinating facts and developing unbreakable friendships.

After graduating in 2009, I began my career as a patent attorney in Washington D.C. Great firm, new city, beautiful office, healthy salary, and a position of prestige. My course seemed set, but as you already know, I had a great deal of growth and change to undergo.

My thirst for something different began to hit me in 2012. I was now living in Los Angeles, and while I loved my life outside of work, continuing down the legal path seemed to be a fruitless endeavor.

I wasn’t playing to my strengths, and my many interests and desires were even more subdued than before. I toyed with the idea of becoming a consultant or an in-house attorney, but those ambitions were halfhearted goals borne from fear. Yes, they might have been slightly better than big law, but a far cry from what I needed.

What I was seeking did not exist anywhere, and the reality was that I needed to plow my own path. It was the only potential way that I could construct a vocation that would incorporate my myriad interests, shifting my many passions from burdens to blessings.

Today, I bask in the path that I have created. I teach math to students to satisfy my highly extroverted and social personality; I develop online math tutorials and video courses to quell my urge to build, design, film, and edit; I make math music videos to engorge my appetite for music creation.

I have brewed a perfect storm of activity that keeps me wholeheartedly engaged and electrified each and every day. These distinct pieces fuel a singular machine with a unified purpose. The best part about my life today is that I witness, day in and day out, the fruits of my labor. The wisdom I get to impart hits hard because it’s more than just math education.

When my services and products work, I see beliefs morph and trajectories shift. As the fear and anxiety behind math can be dissolved and replaced with confidence, the transformation is life altering. I get to be the catalyst of change by carrying out an amalgamation of activities that I love inexorably.

For me, it is a pursuit that is unbeatable.

“After four days at the new law firm, I knew what I had to do. I resigned that Thursday afternoon and began building my company, Scalar Learning, on Friday morning.”

Was there a specific moment when you decided to quit working in a law firm and start an online tutoring business?

It was a series of moments. The shift in mindset began during the summer of 2013. I had just left my law firm in Los Angeles in the effort to find a better fit in the legal world. I decided to transition to a boutique firm so that I could have more autonomy and greater responsibility, which would help me realize my potential.

When I accepted the position, my only condition was that I wanted to take a summer sabbatical. I immediately left Los Angeles to travel through North America and Europe alongside a slew of close friends and colleagues.

It was a reality shattering trip in the most positive sense of the phrase. I met with countless entrepreneurs who had left behind lucrative corporate positions to march down unchartered territory in the name of passion.

After meeting and speaking with so many of these free thinkers, I arrived at two conclusions:

yes, a career that is perfectly in sync with my personality does indeed exist, but to find it, I have to create it yes, I absolutely can be successful at this… eventually.

Once I had developed a deeply ingrained belief that I could build something powerful in the education space, there was no turning back. After four days at the new law firm, I knew what I had to do. I resigned that Thursday afternoon and began building my company, Scalar Learning, on Friday morning.

I want to learn more about Scalar Learning. How did this start and what is your goal with it?

My initial vision was to simply build a brick and mortar tutoring center. I always loved tutoring and teaching math, so I looked for clients in the Los Angeles area that I could work with and sought to eventually expand by hiring additional tutors.

Finding enough clients to reach capacity was extraordinarily difficult at first. No one wanted to work with me because I had no teaching experience or formal training. I explained to schools and parents that I had a natural affinity for explaining mathematics (which is why I chose to start a math tutoring company in the first place), but it was a hard sell.

Slowly but surely, I developed a few inroads at nearby schools while building a very solid reputation on the online tutoring platform, Wyzant. After two years of great struggle, something in the matrix shifted. By September 2015, my schedule was suddenly stacked with tutoring appointments.

After achieving this milestone, I got the idea to make a video course for the SAT. I had always loved making videos and movies using tools like Final Cut Pro. It was a deep passion of mine and one that I often exploited during school projects.

For example, during my last year of law school, I created a 15 minute short video for our final group project in our Negotiations class. The piece was filmed in a mockumentary style and is still shown at my law school as an exemplar for a final project.

I scoured the Internet for various math video courses on the math portions of the SAT and ACT, and was fairly disappointed with what existed. Most companies had poor production quality and flat delivery. Not my style.

I set out to create a fun and engaging video course that would cover all the requisite topics utilizing colorful visuals and upbeat music. The plan was to film it like a TV show so that students would actually be excited to tune in.

Today, Scalar Learning has six full length video courses, including online tutorials for the math portions of the SAT, ACT, and ISEE (Middle Level). The success of the video courses prompted the creation of a budding YouTube channel that contains math tutorials, interviews of pioneers in the education field, and my personal favorite, math music videos.

The music videos were inspired by a style akin to boyband pop blended with a bit of electronic and R&B. The grand vision (which will come to fruition in the next few months) is to integrate the math music videos into my existing online curriculums to create the first ever musically infused SAT math video course.

What is your mission for Scalar Learning?

I want to share my passion and love for mathematics so that students can conquer the seemingly unconquerable. It’s more than just math, though. Coaching students to successfully tackle hard subjects inspires them to believe in their abilities. I want to be able to do this in person, via video, and through song on a massive scale.

What do you love most about math?

From my perspective as a student, math is a wonderful and elegant game. There are different powers and techniques to navigate murky waters to find your solution. Although you can approach problems in a multitude of ways, there is definiteness in the answer.

Solving a math problem is a unifying process in many ways. When we do it correctly, it brings us all together. There’s something to that solidarity; it’s meaningful in a way that I can’t describe. When you pair this lovely aesthetic element of mathematics with the innumerable applications and innovations that are borne from mathematical analysis, you just have to accept that it is a magical subject matter.

From my perspective as a teacher, nothing beats the feeling that accompanies the enlightening and emboldening of a young mind in mathematics. The subject of math cripples young minds through fear. This is no joke. There is a diagnosable condition called “math anxiety.” As a tutor and teacher, I get to quell this feeling on a routine basis.

Witnessing a student transition from feeling traumatized by math to developing a firm confidence in the subject is very powerful. And it’s not powerful simply because they are able to earn a solid grade and a pat on the back; it’s overwhelmingly powerful because it sparks a paradigm shift.

When a student conquers what they thought was unconquerable, a great deal of self-doubt is vaporized. What emerges is an empowered and confident young mind with a revised sense of what is possible.

“I want to share my passion and love for mathematics so that students can conquer the seemingly unconquerable.”

Huzefa Kapadia in his element.

Where did you get the idea to start making math music videos?

I first became aware of educational music videos through my many tutoring clients. When students used music to absorb concepts, the material would stick in their long-term memory banks. It was uncanny.

Realizing this, I scoured YouTube for good math music videos to use in my sessions, but was mostly disappointed by what I found. There were very few folks creating original and professional grade music videos with clear explanations.

One company that was creating engaging and original musical pieces was Flocabulary, a hip-hop focused education company that sells musically inspired curriculum solutions direct to schools. While I loved their music videos, I wanted to create songs and lyrics that fit into the pop genre. After all, pop had always been my style of choice.

So, in the summer of 2016, I grabbed my green screen and tripod to make my first music video, “PEMDAS.” It’s basically one shot of me singing while in my office chair. I tried to spice it up with numbers and other visuals, but that’s about it. When I look back at it now, I find it atrocious. Nevertheless, I keep it on my channel so that I remember my starting point.

Over the last year, I have released nine math music videos in total. I now involve my students as well as a plethora of camera angles and visuals to make the content as enlivening as possible.

One of my recent music videos, “Permutations and Combinations,” was an involved production process that included nearly 10 students, a rental space overlooking downtown Santa Monica, and the use of several 4K cameras (including a drone). Needless to say, production quality has improved substantially over the last year.

I can’t wait to see what I am able to produce a year from now.

What advice do you give to others who are interested in making online videos?

Just do it. The barrier to entry is internal resistance, nothing more. It is so incredibly hard to get started because of the voices in your head that will flood your inner being with fear. Ignore all of it. Launch a channel, make your first video using whatever camera you can get your hands on, and get it out to the public.

The beauty of having no audience at the beginning is that you can experiment and learn with relatively no consequences. If you’re anything like me, launching a YouTube channel and/or video course will open the flood gates in your mind and heart. Once you start, you will never want to stop.

“Solving a math problem is a unifying process in many ways. When we do it correctly, it brings us all together. There’s something to that solidarity; it’s meaningful in a way that I can’t describe.”

What are some common mistakes students often make and what advice do you give to those who wish to excel at math?

Remember: math anxiety is real. It can warp a student’s mind into thinking that they are simply not a “math person.” So what’s the mistake? The mistake is buying into this false reality.

When it comes to difficulties in math, the issue stems from emotions. So what’s my advice? Forget the notion that there is a “math person” category. Accept the fact that like sports, video games, and any type of academic pursuit you can name, practice makes proficient

Leave behind the misguided precept that certain folks are doomed to math mediocrity. Search for mentors and teachers that will devote themselves to supporting your math endeavors. Work hard, believe, and practice. You can absolutely comprehend mathematics.

What are your future goals for Scalar Learning for the next few years?

I have too many goals to list, but here are a few:

Build video courses for every high school math class from algebra through calculus and incorporate them into school curriculums across the country, allowing teachers to flip classrooms so that students can self-pace Author and release 30+ math music videos over the next two years covering all concepts on the SAT, ACT, and higher level mathematics courses Provide free practice problems for the SAT and ACT math sections Expand my staff of tutors so that Scalar Learning can service all areas in Los Angeles Open a Scalar Learning center in Los Angeles that will not only be conducive to learning, but will also be fun, inviting, and energizing for all of my students.

“If you are willing to be relentless, I wager that you will eventually achieve your highest ambitions.”

What other dream profession would you take up if you weren’t doing what you are doing?

There is no such thing as another dream profession. Scalar Learning is the dream profession for me. I am fully obsessed and immersed, and that’s the way I like it. I of course want to expand the scope and reach of what I’m doing now, but that’s just an extension of my current work.

I not only love what I’m doing, but I fervently believe that I will one day play a part in the revolutionization of this field.

What’s one random fact about you that few people know?

I was briefly in a boy band called 80 East. #Truth. We broke up while recording our first single.

What advice would you give to others who want to create a business around their passions?

Firstly, surround yourself with entrepreneurs who have walked the walk. Watch, listen, and learn from them. Next, develop a keen understanding of how immensely difficult it is to build a business from scratch. If you are not deterred by the fact that it is an unbelievably arduous and long road, you are ready for my third piece of advice. Get ready for some reiteration. Ready? Just do it. Jump into the water head first and start swimming. Yes, you will feel like you’re about to drown every day for the first year or two, but that fear will push you forward.

I’m not a fan of building a business in your spare time. Why? Building a business is HARD. If an established company needs you to work between 50-60 hours per week, don’t you think a fledgling company would require substantially more time and effort?

I’ll end with a quick caveat: if you take my advice, you are listening to someone who is still on their quest. I wholeheartedly believe that my company will grow and my grand vision will come to fruition, but as of yet, I have a great deal of ground to cover. So take my words with that very large grain of salt.