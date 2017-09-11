Here's How EV Obsession Creates Brand Excellence in the Exotic Car Market

As Tesla continues to rack up one competitive advantage after another, the EV (electric vehicle) obsession is moving up-market in a big and meaningful way.

Make that because Tesla is racking up accolades in just about every category, and providing brand WOW at every turn.

And it doesn’t stop at ultra high-end eco chic consumer. The world’s biggest and most iconic brands like Lamborghini, Bentley, and Aston Martin and slowly becoming obsessed with EV as well. With 2020 just around the corner, EV obsession will be a massive competitive advantage at the very top of the auto market.

Globally, there has been no slowdown in the appetite for high-priced full-throttle cars. That means the competition is heating up. EV is a definite differentiator. And just a few years ago it was basically dismissed as an option.

But the definite cool factor that brands like Tesla and Apple display on a daily basis can fast win over potential buyers. It’s well known that many billionaire tech moguls in Silicon Valley are cruising around town in the latest Tesla - in spite of the fact they could own anything (and probably do). The brand excellence of Tesla is unmatched.

So imagine packing the punch of a Lamborghini with the brand power EV is now bringing. In fact, Lamborghini’s CEO said in March at the Geneva auto show that it is open to an all-electric addition to its line-up of luxury sports cars. "Electrification is an area of great attention for us, but I'm not expecting it will happen in the short term - but maybe by 2025," CEO Stefano Domenicali told Reuters.

There’s similar talk among the others like Ferrrari, Bentley, and Aston Martin. Currently, all are enjoying a strong market and brand loyalty. Let’s see what happens as the EV ecosystem (batteries, charging stations, etc.) continues to mature and multiply.

Who will grab the brass ring first?