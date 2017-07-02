Here’s How Secretary of Health & Human Services Tom Price Should Have Answered Chuck Todd’s Question

Did you watch Sunday’s Meet the Press? Moderator Chuck Todd asked Tom Price about Donald Trump’s recent tweet.

Trump had tweeted that MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski, whom Trump referred to as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika”, had been “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she visited him at his Florida estate.

Price dodged the question.

Todd doubled-down. “I’m just asking you as a father. If your son tweeted about a woman like that, what would you say to him?”

Price dodged again, this time with self-righteous indignation.

Nevertheless, this would’ve been the better answer…

“Son, first of all, part of what makes up a woman's biology is her monthly menstrual cycle. There is nothing grotesque or immoral or unworthy about this natural process. To obsess about female 'bleeding' is the mark of a sad and lonely misogynist. Also, under no circumstance- regardless of critique to which you’ve been the subject- should you ever try to humiliate a woman by attacking her physical appearance. We live in a male-dominated world, in which women are made to feel valued by their looks. And finally, when you mock a serious woman who is simply trying to do her job as a journalist- even if part of that job involves unflattering critique- you're not just attacking that individual woman. Rather, you're attacking all women.”

And Price could have continued this way…

“In explaining this to my son, I would use race as an analogy. If you verbally assault a black person with hateful racist epithets, don’t you think that all black people would- and should- take that assault personally? Then I would define misogyny. My son probably doesn’t know what that means. Then I would tell my son to be careful about his on-line activity. Once you post something, it stays in the Internet world forever. Sometimes respect and class take moral precedence over your insecure impulses. Control your emotions. If you’re not sure if you should post something... don’t. This is what separates men from little boys. Then I’d warn my son about describing strong opinionated women as ‘crazy.’ Then I’d tell my son that if he was ever fortunate enough to become President of the United States, I would hope he’d carry himself with dignity and grace. To be the President is an honor; it’s not a reality show.”