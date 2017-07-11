Here's How To Find Out Which Apps Are Killing Your Battery Life

Unless your phone is in need of a visit to the Apple Store for a little TLC, there's usually a reason that you end up in the dreaded battery red zone sooner than you'd like. While tapping through Instagram Stories or searching for the perfect GIF for your text may seem innocuous, together it can put a major strain on your charge.

There's no one app that's a known battery killer: It varies from one person to the next depending on your habits. If you're someone who leaves your phone in your desk drawer for most of the day, turning on and off your screen probably isn't the culprit. If you're listening to iTunes at the office the office all day, your music app is a likely cause.

Luckily, there's a way to find out which apps are draining your phone's power. So, if you want to save your battery on days when you know you'll be away from a charger, you can be proactive and limit your use of those specific apps.

To find out, go to your iPhone's Settings, and scroll down to Battery. Tap that and you'll see your battery usage, broken up by app, for the last 24 hours or the past 7 days. You'll also see which apps are using up your battery life with background activity, meaning that even though you aren't in the app, you didn't swipe up to close it and it's still draining your power.

If you want an even more telling indicator, tap the clock icon along the top right corner. This will tell you exactly how much time you've spent in each app, both active and on background.

Besides being more aware of the apps you're using during the day and how it affects your battery life, you can save power by reducing your screen's brightness and turn on "low power mode" within your battery settings (this will prohibit apps from refreshing in the background). You can also turn off background app refresh for individual apps by going to your Settings, tapping General, and turning off Background App Refresh.

If all else fails, keep your Mophie charged up and in your bag at all times.