Here's How To Watch 'A Concert For Charlottesville'

In the wake of white supremacy-related violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this summer, the music community has come together to host a “unity” benefit in the city.

Organized by the Dave Matthews Band, which was formed in Charlottesville, the evening will feature performances from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton and Ariana Grande.

Fans around the world will be able to watch a live-stream of the concert, which is being held at University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium, beginning at 5:55 p.m ET on Sunday. The live-stream will be available on several Oath platforms, including Tumblr and HuffPost, as well as YouTube and Facebook, organizers announced Wednesday. Producer Brett Ratner will be on hand to direct.

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and other special guests are also set to perform.

For those planning to attend, admission will be free for members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities. However, donations to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, which benefits the families of victims and first responders, are encouraged.