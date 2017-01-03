Here's How You Can Donate Your Old Books In The New Year

If you’re getting into the “new year, new you” groove and cleaning out your closet, then you undoubtedly have stuff to give away and/or donate.

For those of you with books that you’re ready to Marie Kondo out of there, here’s where they can go:

In an effort to “end the book famine in Africa,” Books For Africa collects, sorts, ships and distributes books to students in Africa. Just last year the organization raised $2.5 million to ship books to students.

Liberation Library supplies youths in prison with books to “encourage imagination, self-determination and connection to the outside worlds of their choosing.” They offer many different ways to be a part of their effort that surpass just book donations, but if you want to donate books via their Amazon wish list, you can do so here.

Pickup Please is run by the Vietnam Veterans of America and sells your donated items to private companies who support veterans around the country. You can donate almost anything, too ― clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, house and glassware, books, toys, bikes, stereos, radios, portable TVs, small electronics, tools, etc.