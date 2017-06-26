Here's Proof That Americans Suck At Doing A British Accent

Hint to anyone trying to mimic a British accent: Just saying terms like “God save the Queen” and “spotted dick” isn’t enough. You actually have to sound British in your manner of speaking.
Some seem to have the knack in the new video from Cut titled “100 Americans Try Their Best British Accent.”
But the guy who simply declares “I’m British now” has just given up altogether. You’re making us all look bad on this side of the pond, dude.
