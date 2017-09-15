Here's what happens to a college during a Hurricane like Harvey

By Madison Buzzard - Rice University

The devastation is dumbfounding.

Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane which poured over 50 inches of rain on the Houston, TX area, caused unprecedented flooding--enough for Port Arthur, TX mayor Derrick Freeman to proclaim “our whole city is underwater.”

In Houston, thousands of people were rescued from their homes, leaving everything behind. Emotional and financial struggle consumes the city as volunteers scramble to offer assistance in the destruction of homes and transportation of goods. The charity and dedication of the city has resulted in shelters like George R Brown Convention Center, and NRG Stadium turning away volunteers due to overcapacity.

Surprisingly, a large concentration of Harvey volunteers are located in the oasis of the Museum District--an area with little damage or flooding. These selfless and benevolent volunteers are students at Rice University, and they compose nearly half of the student body. Following the storm, Rice students have volunteered at shelters, demolished houses, and donated to displaced faculty.

The Forward Rice University student wading through water, with Rice athletic facilities visible in the background.

Administration at Rice took notice of student volunteer efforts and responded with the formation of the Rice Harvey Action Team, or RHAT for short. RHAT is a collaborative effort formed by Rice University’s Doerr Institute for New Leaders, Center for Civic Leadership, Student Association, and Graduate Student Association. The primary goal of RHAT is to match student volunteers with needs in the community, maximizing the impact of Rice’s Harvey volunteer efforts.

Thus far, impromptu and RHAT volunteer efforts have allowed nearly 2000 Rice students to contribute, a dramatic step toward what Rice calls “living beyond the hedges.” RHAT has even enabled Rice undergraduates to assist their fellow students. Rice University junior Gabby Acosta is one student who received overwhelming support from the Rice community.

“It's been really heart-warming to see Rice students go out in large groups to assist those hurt by the storm,” said Acosta. “A lot of them went my neighborhood of Meyerland, and it was wonderful to have my neighbors get the help they desperately needed.”

Two of my closest professors were displaced from their homes and had to rely on student volunteer efforts to rescue personal items.

Another Rice student, sophomore Juliette Richert, organized a ‘Donations for Harvey’ gift basket in her residential college (dorm). These donations were provided by Rice students, without reward, and directly shipped to several shelters within Houston. Richert said the donation efforts have caused students to think more “outside the bubble” and extend Rice’s famous ‘Culture of Care’ to the community of Houston.

I was more fortunate than most in this storm. Two of my closest professors were displaced from their homes and had to rely on student volunteer efforts to rescue personal items. I’ve witnessed fellow students relocated from their off-campus housing into overcrowded dorms, desperately concerned for the well-being of their families. Housing and Dining, Rice University Police Department, and countless other university staff were forced to work 24 hour shifts away from their spouses and children.

And yet, our community is stronger than ever. We have united, with RHAT, for a common goal--to support the broader Houston area in their rebuilding efforts and make our city greater than it has ever been. For Rice students, that process is just getting started.