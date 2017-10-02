Here’s What Really Obscene – Another Mass Shooting in America

I was just watching CNN to find out about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. CNN played videos, probably obtained from cell phones of the targeted people attending a country music festival. And they bleeped out the obscene language of people being shot and fleeing in terror. Apparently, the carnage was fine to show, but all swearing had to be deleted.

Have we come to the point in this gun-obsessed country when a swear word is worse than scenes of innocent people being slaughtered by yet another crazed gunman? 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were taken to the hospital, mowed down by multiple rounds of fire from some type of assault weapon(s). Is the main point here that this shooting was the biggest thus far, breaking the record set in June of 2016 when 49 people were killed and 58 wounded at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.?

In just the past ten years, we have also endured:

The slaughter of nine people attending at a weekly Bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. on June 18, 2015.

The killing of four Marines and a Navy sailor and the wounding of a Marine recruiting officer and a police officer on two military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee on July 16, 2015.

The slaughter of an assistant professor and eight students in a classroom on October 1, 2015.

An attack at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado that killed a police officer and two civilians and injured nine others on November 27, 2015.

The mass shooting that killed 14 people and injured 22 at a San Bernardino County Department of Public Health training event and holiday party on December 2, 2015.

The fatal shooting of 12 people and the wounding of three others at the headquarters of the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C. on September 16, 2013.

The killing of 12 people and wounding of many others in an Aurora, Colorado movie theater on July 20, 2012.

The slaughter of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on December 14, 2012.

The killing of 13 people and injury of 30 others at Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas on November 5, 2009.

The shooting spree at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia that killed 32 people on April 16, 2007.

While many details remain unknown as I write this, the network confirmed that the shooter was Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man who killed himself (as so many mass killers do) at the end of his rampage. Varying accounts state he had eight to ten weapons in his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Thus far, news commentators have lamented the fact that there is no way to ensure the safety of people like those attending the Las Vegas concert. How could the hotel possibly have kept a man with eight to ten weapons and tons of ammunition from reigning terror from his hotel room? It’s more than time to consider that our country is held hostage by the NRA and gun lobby under the guise of the Second Amendment. We are told guns don’t kill people. It’s people who do that. The only good defense against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

I’m wondering how folks attending the concert 32 floors below the shooter could have taken him out. Nevada has some of the most-relaxed gun laws in the country. The state does not require firearms owners to have licenses or register their weapons. People with evil intent can have an unlimited number of firearms. Automatic assault weapons and machine guns are also legal in the state as long as they are registered. In Nevada you can also legally transfer your assault weapons to someone else. Open carry of guns is legal without a permit. The newscasters lamented the loss of life but threw up their hands. What could possibly have been done to prevent this tragedy? President Trump prayed for the banishment of evil and for the day when “the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear.” But there was no mention of guns in his remarks either.

Here’s a thought. How about hotels and other public accommodations being designated gun-free zones? I would gladly pass through a metal detector at check in to feel safe. How about banning assault weapons like we did in 1994 until we let the let the ban lapse in 2004. Even after the slaughter of first graders at Newtown, Congress was unable to pass another ban.

Back in 1966 when I was in college, a former U.S. Marine shot and killed 16 people from a bell tower at the University of Texas in Austin. I could easily identify with the victims in that case. The country was horrified. How could such a thing happen? The real obscenity here is that we allow it to happen again and again and again.