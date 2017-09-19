Here's What Resulted After I Was Detained at an Airpot Because of My Stutter

It’s been almost two years since I was detained in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for my stuttering, after coming home from my study abroad program in Costa Rica. I had shared my story through various platforms, such as through SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young, StutterTalk, The Mighty, People.com, and other outlets, in order for my story to be heard. After reporting the incident to the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties U.S. Department of Homeland Security, I thought the incident would never be resolved. I waited week after week, month after month, waiting for the incident to be concluded. Two years later, my complaint was finally settled.

On a hot summer night (I remember the day perfectly), after returning home from work while living in New York City, I proceeded to open an email that I did not expect. It was an email from Homeland Security addressing my complaint. As I clicked on the email, I held my breath. Homeland Security had apologized for getting back to me so late (I had waited to hear back from them for two years). Below is a segment from the letter.

CBP has agreed to the following:

Provide training on professionalism to the CBP Officer who performed your inspection. Administer a muster in professionalism to all CVPB personnel at ATL. Develop a training on communication with persons who stutter to be disseminated to field offices nationwide.

“CBP policy requires employers to uphold the agency’s commitment to treat all individuals in a non-discriminatory manner. CBP strives to ensure that it treats all individuals with respect and dignity. If your inspection occurred as described in the information provided to us on your behalf, we regret your experience.”

After reading the entire letter, I felt relieved because my complaint was finally addressed. I thanked Homeland Security, however, I urged them to conduct training on stuttering with an organization called SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY changed my life growing up). I’m still healing from the pain and humiliation that I felt on the day I was detained. But then I remember how much awareness it brought to the condition of stuttering and the enormous support I had received from stuttering and non-stuttering communities. I believe that every experience happens for a reason, even if it doesn’t make since at the moment. I am happy to have helped break the silence for people who stutter.