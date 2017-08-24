Here’s Why Bitcoin Is Becoming an “Everyday Use” Currency

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last few months, you’ve heard of bitcoin. After all, it is taking the world by storm.

However, even with all this buzz, no neighborhood shops are accepting bitcoin as a method of payment. There are two reasons for this, one technical and one philosophical. The technical reason is this: In its current form, bitcoin is not feasible for micro-transactions. Why? Because it’s slow. Very slow.

If you wanted to transfer $10 worth of bitcoins to Starbucks, it would take between 4 and 24 hours to complete the transaction. Can you imagine how long the queue would become if they started accepting bitcoins? Just looked at what happened on August 1.

That was the technical reason bitcoins are not being accepted in local shops. Here’s the philosophical reason. Have you ever been asked, “Is bitcoin real money?” I am asked this question almost every day, sometimes out of genuine curiosity and other times out of jealousy.

Some people see bitcoin as a Ponzi scheme because it is not backed by any nation or government. However, they forget that it is only our belief that gives power to the nations and governments in the first place. If our beliefs move to something else, the power will move along with it.

The technical barriers will be overcome with constant innovation, but how do we overcome the philosophical barriers? These barriers are causing bitcoin to be used primarily to store value, like gold, and not as currency, like dollars.

How do you introduce new people to bitcoin?

I believe the key to overcoming the philosophical barriers is to introduce something I call “the bridge solution.” Think of progress in society as a series of steps --

When a step is too high to move to, what does our intuition tell us to do? Build an intermediate step. That’s what the bridge solution might look like.

Unfortunately, the current bitcoin step is a bit too high. And there’s a clear imbalance in the world.

People who own bitcoin and want to use it as an everyday currency cannot do it because not enough merchants accept it. However, one company, CryptoPay , has started building the bridge solution.

As an owner of bitcoins, I would want to be able to spend my bitcoins for things like buying groceries, getting a haircut and paying for movie tickets. I can only do that if the merchant accepts them, but they currently don’t. A company like CryptoPay will give you a debit card that you can fill using bitcoins and later spend the dollars anywhere that accepts VISA cards.

A debit card that gets refilled with dollars using bitcoins is one of the foundational steps that will allow society to progress toward the better adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The way ahead

Over last year and half, bitcoin has grown over 1000% when its worth is calculated in US dollars. It’s the kind of growth that cannot be ignored. Despite the growth, however, bitcoin is still used as an asset, not a currency.

Though bitcoin has its own problems with the protocol, which makes it extremely slow and expensive, one cannot dismiss it outright because it holds enormous potential. It promises to replace all our banks with a community of individuals who are working together to provide the same trust.

Like every other community, bitcoin is not without its issues, primarily regarding decision making. Different groups of users have different opinions on fixing problems with the protocol. Opinionated groups in the network make the innovation slower, but given the history, I believe that eventually the network will come together to keep the bitcoin going strong.

I am not sure how long it will take for bitcoin to overcome its protocol problems and philosophical barriers, but companies like the aforementioned CryptoPay are making it possible to use bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in our everyday lives, right now.