Here's why Galicia is Spain's Best Region to Visit

Alfonso Masela Vareda Isla Pacha

For centuries, Galicia’s Cape Finisterre marked the end of the world and its churning seas and thick forests were shrouded in legend. These days, Galicia is one of Spain’s most amazing regions to visit and its combination of spectacular beaches, rich culture and hearty cuisine make it one of the country’s true undiscovered gems. We’ve poured through thousands of recommendations from the community of travelers at minube to create this list of why Galicia is Spain’s top region to visit.

Eugenio García Fernández Playa de las Catedrales

1.) The coastline is breathtaking

From the wind-swept arches and caves of the Playa de las Catedrales to the powdery white beaches of the Islas Cíes, Galicia has one of Spain’s most diverse and undeniably beautiful coastlines. While the water may be chilly, the region’s wild beaches are a favorite among Spaniards and attract everyone from families to surfers.

Grancalili Castro de Santa Tecla

2.) It’s an outpost of Celtic history

The Celts? In Spain? Yes, northern Spain was once one of the richest centers of Celtic culture, an influence is still felt in the region’s music, dance, and festivals. For travelers, some of the most interesting relics are the castros, mysterious Bronze Age stone ruins found throughout Galicia and neighboring Asturias.

Alfonso Maseda Varela Torre de Hércules

3.) And has amazing Roman ruins

Known as Gallaecia in Roman times, Galicia is home to some true marvels of Roman engineering and two of the region’s four World Heritage Sites date from that era. Built over 1,000 years ago, the imposing Roman walls of Lugo stretch for over a mile while the Torre de Hércules in A Coruña is the world’s only Roman lighthouse.

Victor Gómez Pulpo A Feira

4.) The best seafood you’ll ever try

Spain consumes more seafood than any country on Earth except Japan, and any Spaniard will tell you that the best seafood comes from Galicia. From cockles and scallops to briny oysters and mussels, the Galician coast is a veritable wonderland for foodies. Don’t miss the region’s most famous dish: Pulpo a Feira, tender octopus topped with smoky paprika and drizzled with extra virgen olive oil.

Andres Garcia Combarro

Galicia’s fishing villages are the real deal

While many of the Mediterranean coast’s more popular towns make you feel like you’re in an elaborate set designed for tourists, Galicia’s charming villages are the real deal. The cobblestone streets and colorful fishermen’s home of town like Combarro, Muros, or Cambados ooze old-world charm, and if you go in the off-season you’ll have them practically to yourself.

Xacabeo2010 Camino de Santiago

5.) The Camino de Santiago

In Galicia, all roads lead to Santiago de Compostela, the culmination of the legendary Camino de Santiago. Considered one of the world’s greatest walking routes, the Camino de Santiago stretches from as far away as France, but many travelers consider the route’s final stretch through Galicia’s fairytale forests and scenic villages to be the most rewarding.

Javi The best bench in the world - in Oritgueira

6.) The sunset at the end of the Earth