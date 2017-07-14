Here's Why I Deleted My Instagram Account

As you read, keep the following quote in mind: "An idea, like a ghost, must be spoken to a little before it will explain itself." - Charles Dickens

I had what many would consider a ‘quality’ Instagram. I had my own brand, put effort and time into creating my artsy photos, almost 10k followers, and it wasn’t chalked full of worthless selfies.

I realized I had something unique and interesting, but even that benefit didn’t mask the negative sides of social media that have always quite frankly disgusted me. In the beginning the negatives were tucked away in the back of my head, but as time went on they brought their way to the front. What disgusted me most was photos posted by people (on two different spectrum) for the thrill of likes with seemingly only two real agendas in mind: to cause envy (the egotistical) and/or gain validation (the insecure). Generally speaking, I believe Instagram is a great tool to interact with others and extremely practical for getting in touch with people; however, overall it’s an unhealthy space that prays on young and old people alike. I believe it can distract people from what really matters, what is really is going on around them, and making them feel bad about themselves without even knowing it.

I get it, humans are sensation seekers and we move toward whatever it is that drives us to challenge ourselves, transform our ways of thinking, and develop a more powerful relationship with the world around us. I personally don’t want this aspect of what makes me human to be fulfilled in a virtual sense.

I am 26 and I’m done looking at “happy,” “hot,” and “excited” (but really sad and empty) photos my friends posted in efforts to seek validation from people, the majority of which, don’t actually care about them. Those who care about you will still care about you without Instagram and don’t need to like your photos to prove it. I’m done devoting 20 minutes a day while on a trip trying to get the perfect Instagram post of my friends and me. It’s lame. Let’s get a group shot and call it a day. Let’s enjoy the trip and be present. We took this trip for us, not for our followers.

I don’t want to turn 40 and look back on my 20’s and think that I devoted a large amount of time to deciding content to place on Instagram (a bubble bound to burst). Instead, I saved my favorite photos, as a reminder that I am a creative person, Instagram did not make me that way.

Let’s also take a look at the facade. It’s all fake, for the most part, with speckles of reality. I have to say, I enjoy the anonymity and sense of mystery that the lack of Instagram creates. The fact that I can meet someone knowing that it’s impossible for them to create preconceived notions of who I am before we sit down to dinner is extremely rewarding. I enjoying telling my story, and knowing its fresh, and that the person I am having a conversation with doesn’t already know I went to Prague in 2013 or was on a hike with my cousin last weekend (as they sit there and act like it’s fresh information). What’s better than knowing others don’t know, is the fact that I don’t know. It makes getting to know someone more interesting. You don’t get to know me unless I let you, and you surely don’t get to create an idea of who I am before I let you get to know me. I am Joe. I am not @t3t3lman. Not having an Instagram makes dating a whole lot easier. The paranoia is stripped away and the checking in (creeping) is impossible. Out of sight out of mind.

So why did I delete my Instagram? I’m not depressed (quite the contrary) and nothing happened, but of course this is what people will assume when you go rogue (because how can you live without Instagram?!). I just want to live a more present life and remove myself from the subtle negative aspects that social media can cause (which I only truly realized when my Instagram gone for an extended amount of time). I believe these negative aspects can become not so subtle when someone gets engrossed- consumed. I do not miss Instagram at all and won’t be getting back on it. My life is honestly better without it. Back to the quote: “an idea, like a ghost, must be spoken to a little before it will explain itself.” Give deleting Instagram a shot (a real shot) and you’ll see what I mean. Let the lack-of (ghost) speak to you. You might miss little things like those interesting Instagram accounts (for example, my favorite: @naropinosa) and funny memes, but you’ll get over it or at least I did. I realized, only after deleting the Instagram (for an extended period), that I am a truly happier, more present, less distracted, and overall more whole person without it. Rather than wasting 5 minutes of my day (multiple times a day) going through a newsfeed and seeing trash (thirsty shirtless men or Kim Kardashian selfie), I’ll read an article on Reddit or something – add real value to my life.