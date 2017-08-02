Heritage Hotels open Hotel Chaco just in time for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Heritage Hotels opened Hotel Chaco two months before the famous Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The hotel’s 118 luxury guest rooms are custom-designed with leisure and harmony in mind. Rooms have extended ceiling heights with broad windows and balconies giving majestic views of the Sandia Mountains, the business district skyline, historic Old Town, the west mesa, and the property’s exquisite desert gardens and pristine pool.

Hotel Chaco

Original wool carpets made by skilled Navajo weavers from Toadlena Trading Post in Northwestern New Mexico present a focal point above the bed.

Hotel Chaco Authentic Navajo Rugs

Getrude Matshe

﻿Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is an experience that was started as a small gathering of 13 balloons in 1972 and now brings in hundreds and thousands of guests from all over the globe to New Mexico. This year it starts off on the 7th – 15th October 2017. In 2016, 839,309 visitors attended the festival where 600 custom made balloons were floated making it the grandest ballooning experience in the world and the most photographed event on the planet. The festival park is 365 acres in size and this is now the biggest international event held in the United States of America.

Hotel Chaco

Contemporary Native American Artists

Heritage Hotels & Resorts, together with Kris Lajeskie Designs has commissioned some of the most prominent contemporary Native American artists to create original artwork for the hotel.

They include :-

Joe Cajero (Jemez Pueblo) www.cajerofineart.com

Navajo Weavers from Toadlena Trading Post www.toadlenatradingpost.com/

Roxanne Swentzell (Santa Clara Pueblo) www.roxanneswentzell.net

Tony Abeyta (Navajo) www.tonyabeyta.com

Marla Allison (Laguna Pueblo) www.marlaallison.com

Rhett Lynch (Navajo) www.rhettlynch.com

Tammy Garcia (Santa Clara Pueblo) www.blueraingallery.com/artists/tammy_garcia

Patricia Michaels (Taos Pueblo) www.pmwaterlilyfashion.com

Ira Lujan – Glass Blower (Taos/Ohkay Owingeh Pueblos)

Hotel Chaco Hotel Chaco Interior

The Hotel influenced by the mystique and richness of the ancient civilization that previously inhabited Chaco Canyon and it is Heritage Hotel & Resorts’ inaugural from-the-ground-up design project and the first hotel constructed in Albuquerque's Historic Old Town in 40 years. For over 300 years, Chaco Canyon served as the provincial nexus of complex cultural and collective interactions and as a transient gathering site for ancient travelers during periods of ritual and trade.

The theme for 2017 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is “Inflate Your Imagination” and based in the 550 registered teams who attended last year, this should be another phenomenal experience. There were 19 countries represented by balloon teams last year with 108 special shape balloons floated. The 2016 Balloon fiesta’s had a positive impact on Albuquerque and was felt by the tourism and hospitality industry and a similar experience is expected in October this year.

Hotel Chaco gets its inspiration from Chaco Canyon (Chaco Culture National Historical Park), situated in the northwest corner of New Mexico. Adding another exquisite layer to this unique hotel experience. The ten-mile canyon is home to the most extraordinary expanse of Pueblo ruins in the American Southwest. For more than 1,000 years, Pueblo societies inhabited a vast region of the southwestern United States. Chaco Canyon, a principal hub of ancestral Pueblo culture between 850 and 1250, was a site of ceremonies, commerce and political activity in the New Mexico Northwestern region.

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chaco Canyon is regarded as possessing cultural and concrete significance by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The program appeals to the international community to preserve and protect World Heritage Sites for the benefit of mankind.

To better appreciate the historical and anthropological significance of the hotel, we invite guests to embark on a tour to explore Chaco Canyon. Day trips from Albuquerque take about three hours driving each way, and the road to the site is unpaved. While there are no accommodations near Chaco, Canyon overnight camping is possible through the National Park Service. Hotel Chaco is providing a self-guided Chaco Canyon tour pack including boxed meals, waters and tour guide books obtainable from the hotel.

Heritage Inspirations, provides day trips from the hotel to Chaco Canyon. These trips will include guided tours, Chaco Canyon videos, activities and a gourmet lunch catered by Hotel Chaco. Overnight camping trips to Chaco Canyon are also available centering around the summer solstice and the fall equinox.

These tours allow visitors to encounter the peculiar light patterns formed in the ancient sacred architecture as the sun rises. Native American dances may also be seen at Chaco Canyon during these specific times of the year. www.heritageinspirations.com/chaco-tour/

For further information, and to plan your tour to Chaco Canyon, please go to:- www.nps.gov/chcu/planyourvisit/index.htm

Visitors can also have the opportunity to connect and meet the local artists from various New Mexico Native American Pueblos and attend the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

For tickets to attend the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta visit www.balloonfiesta.com/guest-guide/ticketing-information

For Hotel Reservations details visit WWW.HOTELCHACO.COM

HOTEL CHACO, 2000 BELLAMAH AVE. NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87104

505-247-0708

866-505-7828