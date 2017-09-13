The nickel smelter in Sereď was once the pride of Czechoslovakia. What is left for now are just millions of tons of sludge - waste from the nickel production. Already my great grandfather, then my grandfather and my dad looked at it, and now we still look at it. Will our grandchildren have to look at this cairn of unhappiness, too? Is this the kind of thing we want to leave behind?
Author: Eva Mančíková (Slovakia)
Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) is one of five programmes run by Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). The YRE programme engages youth in environmental journalism through the YRE methodology. YRE International holds an international environmental journalism competition every year to encourage these passionate youths around the world and provides a platform for their voices to be heard globally.
CONVERSATIONS