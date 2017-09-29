'Hero: Hurricane Rescue' by Jennifer Li Shotz is Timely Tale of a Boy and his Dog

The timing couldn't have been better for "Hero: Hurricane Rescue" by Jennifer Li Shotz. After three hurricanes battered our country, kids are more aware of what damage a hurricane is capable of, and this story will be believable and fascinating as well as exciting to read.

In this story, a sequel to the book simply entitled "Hero," Ben and Hero must effect another rescue, this time of their friend Jack. Hero is a retired search and rescue dog who worked with Ben's father, a police officer in the town of Gulfport, Mississippi. Now Ben and Hero are best buddies, and when Jack and his puppy Scout leave right before a hurricane is approaching to visit Jack's father, Ben is worried.

Although he and his best friend Noah have promised to stay safely at Ben's house, together they and Hero follow Jack's scent (courtesy of Hero's super-sniffer) into the forest. Together they weather the eye of the hurricane, floods, an alligator, mudslides, and raging rivers to get Jack, Scout, and even some others in need of rescue to safety.

The story moves quickly as the action is well-paced. There isn't a lot of character development, and Hero seems almost like a caricature of a super-dog, but kids will enjoy the plot, the excitement, and, of course, the dog.

This would be a good choice for a reluctant reader or anyone who loves books about dogs. Hero is not the only hero in this story; the main character, Ben, is also quite heroic throughout the action of the novel.