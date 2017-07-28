The Senate did the right thing in the worst possible way. By conceding that they did not have an appropriate and acceptable alternative to Obamacare millions of Americans will not be forced into healthcare hell. It should never have come down to this. The vote was certainly dramatic, accentuated by the triumphant return of Arizona Senator John McCain from brain surgery.

A week ago I wrote here that McCain could cast the deciding vote ensuring his candidacy for a profile in courage award and cementing his maverick legacy. He returned to the Senate and promptly delivered a powerful speech in which he lambasted the current haphazard process for consideration of this landmark legislation and called for a return to regular order. However, he did so after casting his vote to proceed with the very process that threatened to produce alternatives that ranged from disastrous to catastrophic. My heart, as well as the hearts of Democrats everywhere, sunk and I tried to capture that disappointment in a piece I would write here.

Without getting too deep in the weeds on what led to the historic vote he cast early this morning he defied his party, his President, and his Republican Senate colleagues in favor of doing the right thing. For that he deserves the undying gratitude of all Americans and his legacy will be preserved for posterity. On behalf of institutionalists everywhere we thank you Senator for your part in trying to restore confidence in a system that is routinely described charitably as dysfunctional. For this one shining moment integrity of the process was preserved.

Someone ought to tell the President that he can put his pen away now and go to bed because that which he professed over and over again on the campaign trail as being so easy to do, namely repeal and replace Obamacare, would not be coming to his desk anytime soon. Not only did the Bystander-in-Chief not lift a finger to advance an equitable alternative, but as he has shown his ability to do he actually probably ensured the defeat of the only gambit Majority Leader McConnell had to play.

We surely cannot understate nor trivialize the roles that Senators Collins from Maine and Murkowski from Alaska played in this victory. They both deserve to be recognized for their fortitude and convictions. However anyone familiar with politics simply cannot overlook the strong arm of the President in the final decision. It is only human nature.

Having the Interior Secretary threaten future funding for Alaska may not have swung the vote but it surely did not help. And does anyone really think that war hero McCain can ever forget listening to candidate Trump opine that he respected soldiers who did not get captured and not factor that into his political calculations. Once again it may not have swung his vote but it did not help.

Trump was the star of a different reality television drama this evening: “The Biggest Loser.” He neither understood the complicated public policy issues involved in the healthcare debate nor the political machinations of Congress. Nor does it appear likely that he has any interest in on-the-job training. He has absolutely nothing to show for his efforts as the head of a virtual legislative monopoly and the fact that this monstrosity even came this close is more a testament to the lack of seriousness on the part of a desperately bankrupt Republican Party than anything else.

But not to belabor the issue, the important thing now is to fix what is wrong with Obamacare, because Lord knows it needs tweaking. The institutions of democracy that have been under such violent attack since Trump was elected actually worked this morning. Whether or not the 49 Republican Senators that voted in favor of the so-called “skinny repeal” will pay a price for their willingness to wreak havoc on the American healthcare system will be decided on the political battlefields of the next couple of election cycles. We now move on to the next fight, which I assume will be tax reform. Whether Trump will be around for its conclusion is another issue altogether. If you are a Republican and this vote is indicative of this administration’s competence you might want to hasten its demise.

For now, however, a return to something approaching regular order that relies upon deliberative consideration and discussion of the complexities of health care through committee hearings, testimony, and academic studies must take center stage. Compromise through bipartisanship is a part of that order and clearly needed. Civility and comity in our political discourse must replace the overt and destructive partisanship that has occupied the political stage for far too long.

Today, the righteous indignation of a democratic system of governance reared its head and roared that process still matters. So we now move on to address the needs of the nation and its citizens. The President can either remain at his desk with pen in hand or step up to the plate and involve himself in the operation of the government and the promulgation of policies that benefit the American people.