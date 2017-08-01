Hey Girlfriends, It’s Our Day

Me (left) with my first BFF, my late cousin Annette. Missing her today.

Today is National Girlfriends Day. I think it’s original intention was for guys to do something nice for their girlfriends, but forget about that. The real meaning is for women to celebrate sisterhood and the importance of girlfriends at every stage of their lives.

As kids, we need girlfriends to hang with and be our BFFs. While there may be the occasional boy who can also be a friend, there is nothing like a girl to share our interests. As a young girl, I was blessed to live in a two-flat in Detroit with my cousin Annette, who was also my BFF. For seven years until we moved to the suburbs, all of my memories of play include her. We did the usual stuff my brothers and the boys in the neighborhood didn’t enjoy: imaginative play, listening to records, playing with dolls, dressing up, creating potions, and lots of giggling.

Finding girlfriends in my suburban neighborhood was more of a challenge. There seemed to be tons of boys on the block, but only one girl who was older than I. Back in those days, mothers didn’t arrange playdates for their daughters. I was told to go out and play or hang around the house and take care of my baby brother. As I got older and was able get around on my bike, girlfriends became important again. There were sleepovers, trips to the mall, and gossip about guys.

These girlfriends were transitory and somewhat interchangeable. Much of the same through high school and even college. After graduating, we all scattered and made little effort to stay in touch as we focused on building our lives. By moving to another state, I pretty much lost all hometown and college connections. In that pre-Facebook era, it would have taken some effort to maintain these friendships, so sadly I let them go.

It was motherhood that ushered in new girlfriends who were essential to my mental health. The first of these BFFs was Connie. We bonded over trying to bring up babies in an island of high rise apartments near Michael Reese Hospital. She was my lifeline. Our daily conversations and get-togethers with our little ones were vital to stave off the loneliness and insecurity of being first-time moms in an environment both new and unwelcoming for both of us. I hadn’t experienced a girlfriend connection that powerful since my early childhood days with Annette.

After we both moved and she left the state, I bonded with a new set of girlfriends, many of whom I have to this day. We were stay-at-home moms raising young kids back then. The company of these adult girlfriends was a huge help with raising my children and keeping me sane. Many days were filled with “phone a friend” moments as we gave each other advise and reassurance.

And then I re-entered the workforce as an early childhood teacher and then director. More girlfriends. I bonded with these BFFs over creating and running Cherry Preschool. We shared both our professional and personal lives. The running joke was that any problem from medical issues to kid issues to world peace could be solved in the staff lunchroom. Three of us (and sometimes more) shared a relatively small office with ease. Although I have retired, I miss my fellow “Office Chicks” and all of the colleagues with whom I worked.

As a senior, I appreciate my girlfriends more than ever. Many of my raising-kids friends have known each other for over 40 years. My work BFFs go back 20-25 years. We have celebrated life cycle events and supported each other through loss, illness, and sorrow. So, my dear girlfriends, today is my chance to tell you I love you and value our friendship. Thanks for adding so much to my life.