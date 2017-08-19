Hey Nazi– These Images Are For You

Your free speech movement in Boston today said it all -- a handful of deplorables outnumbered by tens of thousands, standing on the side of love. After less than an hour you fled the scene, your pissy speaker moaning: “I didn't realize how unplanned of an event it was going to be; it was supposed to be a good event by the organizers but it kinda fell apart." To that I say --Tough luck sheet heads. Get used to the power of morality and the organization of humanity. We stand together with our heads held high, our arms locked with each other; we draw strength from our diversity and our faith in the power of love. As for the rest of you – go away for you are not welcome where love resides. But before you leave- take a look at these images. I took them for you.