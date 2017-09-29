Hey Psychiatrists: Collaborate With Your Clients!

Having entered the mental health system twenty years ago at the age of ten, I have worked with many mental health professionals, all with varying levels of compassion. Overall, most therapists and psychiatrists were well-meaning, and I benefitted from an overall high quality of care given that I live in New York City. Yet at the same time, much time was wasted, as I perceive.

I can think of my most grim experience, when working with a psychiatrist who prescribed me Abilify. Month after month, I gained perhaps five or seven pounds. Repeatedly, I voiced my concern at appointments:

“Dr. Reynolds? I keep gaining weight. I’m really worried.”

“You need to exercise.”

“But I’m too depressed to exercise.” Thus the conversation ended.

Two-and-a-half years later, I had gained 90 pounds. It was only then that my doctor took me off this medication. The weight gain stopped, but I still remained nearly obese. Thankfully I have lost the weight since then, but I still now wonder to myself:

Did my psychiatrist have any sort of guilt in how his decision so grimly impacted the quality of my life? Why was he so inactive and passive when I voiced my concerns, as if my opinion didn’t matter?

It felt like he had created a mess in my life, yet it was me who had to pick up the pieces, while simultaneously struggling with a terrible mental condition. I was so angry and frustrated at the fact that my treatment plan seemed to be this bumbling train on autopilot, cruising along without any conscious decision to turn here, slow down there or evaluate my progress constantly.

If my doctor had noted my weight gain earlier on, he could have acted more assertively and determined that Abilify was not good for me, then moving on to a different medication. But because of his passivity, I had to wait around until he changed his mind and took me off of it. If he had acted quicker, time would have been saved and I could have found a better medication.

Four years ago, I learned about the Recovery Model, which directly counters the Medical Model. The latter is that to which most mental health providers subscribe. I can only assume that Dr. Reynolds was of this persuasion. To explain both:

Medical Model : This approach is directly linked to the way that physical health is determined: when a person has physical sickness, they take medication to become healed. Likewise in psychiatry, mental illness is perceived as an amalgam of problematic behaviors which are then deemed “symptoms.” A psychiatrist prescribes medication that makes these symptoms go away, and when they are eradicated, the person is considered “healed.” Regarding treatment, the relationship is “top-down,” where the psychiatrist is the one who makes decisions, with which the consumer is forced to comply.

The Recovery Model is a direct reaction to the Medical Model, demanding more than mere compliance with a treatment plan:

Recovery Model: True recovery from mental illness is not achieved merely by taking medications. Very often, medications have side-effects that severely compromise the quality of one’s life, at times even outweighing their psychological benefits. The Recovery Model maintains that everyone has the right to have a fulfilling life, that which is enriched with friendships, hobbies, passions and dreams. Instead of a top-down relationship with the psychiatrist, a mutual partnership is established between consumer and provider. They brainstorm together to determine the best treatment plan that is also satisfactory to the consumer.

It is a sad state of affairs, that so many of us go into the office of a psychiatrist thinking that “doctor knows best,” never questioning their decisions regarding our welfare. Just imagine...if I had heard of the Recovery Model earlier on, I would have been more demanding of courtesy during my sessions with my psychiatrist. I would have realized that I was not powerless and voiceless in the face of my provider, and I would have had more confidence in leaving my provider to find a better, more courteous one.

Part of my current sense of self-empowerment is rooted in my choice of career. I work as a mental health peer specialist, and am now pursuing a masters degree in social work. To explain: peer specialists are mental health professionals that have personal lived experience with mental illness. They publicly disclose on the job, so as to understand and empathize with consumers in ways that degreed professionals cannot.

I previously received extensive peer specialist training, which instructed me in embracing the Recovery Model in my work. Peer values run against the grain of the Medical Model approach to mental health care, and so peers are thrust into the world of stigma-fighting advocacy. This occurs both at the individual level, where peers advocate for the needs of their clients, and also at the systems level, where peers unite and mobilize with one another to effect cultural change in their places of employment and society at large.

The Recovery Model is such that inspires and stimulates all who hear of it. It affected me first when I saw other people living and breathing recovery at my peer specialist training program. I began absorbing their positivity and faith effortlessly, and I found myself growing tall like a plant seeing light for the first time.