'Hidden Figures' Stars Write Inspiring Posts After Film Dominates Box Office

#GodIs I have been told my entire career "Black women can't open films domestically or internationally". Well anything is possible. Most importantly this proves that PEOPLE LIKE GOOD MATERIAL. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GENDER OR RACE. Agreed?! Thank you to everyone who supported this weekend even during the snow storm (which btw affected some of our biggest demographics). AND WE WERE IN FEWER THEATERS!!! What a proud moment!!! #HiddenFigures🚀 💋💋💋 P.S. telling me what I can't do only makes me focus on proving nay Sayers WRONG!!! 😘

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:32am PST