'Hidden Figures' Stars Write Inspiring Posts After Film Dominates Box Office

Black women ruled the box office this weekend.

01/09/2017 12:37 pm ET
Cavan Sieczkowski Deputy Director, News & Analytics
Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images

“Hidden Figures” tells the story of the uncelebrated African-American female mathematicians who helped NASA launch the program's first successful space missions. And they’re finally getting recognition. 

The film, which was released Dec. 25, won the weekend box office race and beat “Rogue One” for the top spot with $22.8 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Women made up 64% of ticket buyers.

“It is a film for everyone regardless of age, gender or race, and effectively illustrates the power of the human mind and spirit,” Fox domestic distribution president Chris Aronson said. “In these challenging times, its life-affirming message comes along at a perfect time.” 

Taraji P. Henson, who stars in the film alongside Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, celebrated on Instagram. 

#GodIs I have been told my entire career “Black women can’t open films domestically or internationally”. Well anything is possible. Most importantly this proves that PEOPLE LIKE GOOD MATERIAL. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GENDER OR RACE. Agreed?! Thank you to everyone who supported this weekend even during the snow storm (which btw affected some of our biggest demographics). AND WE WERE IN FEWER THEATERS!!! What a proud moment!!! #HiddenFigures🚀 💋💋💋

Spencer was thankful people finally saw the value in such an amazing story. 

Gabrielle Union tweeted her support for the film and its cast, as well, noting that “Hidden Figures” hit No. 1 even though it is in far less theaters than “Rogue One” ― 2471 compared to 4157, per Box Office Mojo.  

Monae echoed the sentiment.  

THE FORCE WAS WITH US. It took over 50 years to tell the story of these 3 brilliant African American female protagonists. Without the research of @margotleeshetterly these women would still be hidden. This weekend we only had 2,471 theaters, while Rogue One' had 4,157 locations. We had snow storms that caused east coast region theaters to close, but #HIDDENFENCES (🤔) still managed to win the race! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO BOUGHT A TICKET, BROUGHT YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS, TOLD A FRIEND, POSTED ON SM, prayed for this film, etc. WE ARE Forever forever THANKFUL. Mary, Katherine, Dorothy and all the colored and human computers at NASA who took America to space are HIDDEN NO MORE. WE WILL NOT BE ERASED. 🙏🏿❤😭#hiddenfigures🚀 #starwars #rogueone

A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

Fantastic work, ladies, then and now. 

