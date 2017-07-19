Hidden Gems in Doylestown, PA

I have always been intrigued with the eerie tone of "hidden" things. After all it is the story behind objects and places that can make you jump from ordinary to fascinating. While visiting Doylestown P.A., we encounter so many "hidden things" that I felt they were worth mentioning. I am sure some of you are also interested in the spooky, creepy and history driven stories I am about to tell. Where do you look for such things while on vacation? I felt it only right to visit Henry Mercer's buildings as he helped found the area itself!

Some would consider Henry Chapman Mercer to be a hoarder. If you have wandered any of his locations you will soon realize why. He collected and saved everything. He did collect a lot of stuff in his lifetime and frankly I'm glad. It gives you a sense of History, kids can learn from these objects and it is downright interesting. Personally, I loved walking through the Mercer Museum. You can find hidden things, like these paw prints pictured above. They can be found at all three locations... (Hint: Great activity for kids to participate in).

The crafted Moravian titles for instance, are adorned on the walls, ceilings, floors could easily be marked as a hidden object. Some create themes, spell out Latin phrases or are part of a collection masterpiece.

Everyone from History buffs to children can enjoy the innovate designs created by the self-taught architect Henry C. Mercer. The Fonthill Castle was our next stop in the pursue of Mercer buildings. It has appeared in so many publications due to its outward aesthetics and architectural insights. This particular Castle is rather interesting both in design and what Henry Mercer has filled it with during his lifetime.

History is rich within the 44 rooms, 18 fireplaces and 200 windows. The one picture above, for instance belong to a collection of early tile works. I could share the back story to so many artifacts but I think listening to the stories are part of the experience. How they were collected, stored and displayed just increases the interest to each piece.

Cement has a place in the "hidden thing" category. At first you may not think much of cement. After touring what can be done with it, I would encourage you to look beyond the norm in these locations. They house wonderful styles, designs and uses for "ordinary" cement.

As you wonder throughout hidden history gems are located everywhere. These clay pots for example are collected from all over the world. They are well preserved behind chicken wire. Each new object brings to light more stories being told and you can experience them all in the different tours offered.

Covered bridges are another lost Americana treasure. They may not be hidden from plain sight since they are included on local maps. I always wanted to see one in real life. Structures like these are just not found everywhere. These amazing creations are absolutely breath taking.

After days of exploring museums the area offered an unexpected twist. Downtown I saw a labyrinth garden for instance; If you have not seen one, they are truly beautiful. I wanted to take a photo but it was rather busy on the days we were in town. Another twist are the walking trails in the Kids Castle park. They list great nature resources you can use to educate your kids and they are great way to relax outside.

It is not every day we can enter a park and be taken to a magic place like the Kids Castle in Doylestown. There are so few wooden play areas that even exist nowadays. This was one of the highlights of our trip and we will be back again!