“Hide not your talents, they for use were made, What’s a sundial in the shade”? — Benjamin Franklin

My dad could wiggle his ears – independently or together. As a kid, I’d bring friends home and ask my dad to wiggle his ears for them. Friends were duly impressed. I begged my dad to teach me. He did. It took a lot of practice, and I CAN wiggle my ears (though I still can’t wiggle the left ear by itself, and I can’t wiggle either of them if I’m laughing.)

What earthly purpose could ear wiggling serve? Well, it provided a fair amount of entertainment – to me, to my friends, and now as I think back… again. When I remember my dad, a consummate businessman, wiggling his ears on demand, I smile with great affection.

David Sedaris tells a story about a conversation with his partner, Hugh:

“Hugh consoled me, saying, ‘Don’t let it get to you. There are plenty of things you’re good at.’

When asked for some examples, he listed vacuuming and naming stuffed animals. He says he can probably come up with a few more, but he’ll need some time to think.”

Hidden talents like these, as silly as they seem, may be the glue that holds us together in challenging times.

More come to mind that are entertaining, useful, or even transformative:

Entertaining:

Gene made up stories for the kids about how every town got its name. The stories were colorful, whimsical, far-fetched, and entertaining. On trips, one kid would always ask, “Is that true?” Gene would answer, “I THINK so.”

Greg makes up words that sound like, but are different from, the real thing:

heat prostitution for heat exhaustion,

bass ackwards for ass backwards,

Barstucks for Starbucks.

Useful:

I can and do stabilize any wobbly restaurant table by getting on the floor with a handful of napkins.

Lisa repeatedly finds and hires just the right person who is starting out in their career, to help her with hers.

Patty can load more dishes into a dishwasher than you can imagine. When the machine is full up, she can rearrange and fit in a whole other days’ dishes.

Transformative:

Judy creates ambience wherever she goes. She can transform any space from regular to inviting.

My mother was a baby whisperer. In any situation, public or private, she would lock eyes with a baby and there was no one else in the room for either one. If a distraught baby stopped crying, I would look around and see that somehow that baby was now in my mother’s arms.

What are your hidden talents?

What are the talents of your loved ones?

Ken Robinson encouraged this: “Human resources are like natural resources; they’re often buried deep. You have to go looking for them, they’re not just lying around on the surface. You have to create the circumstances where they show themselves.”

Maybe, since by anyone’s reckoning these are challenging times, we should take those talents out of hiding and give them space to play and grow.

COACHING TIPS/QUESTIONS: