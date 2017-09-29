High School Football Team Forfeits Entire Season Amid OxyContin Scandal

The nation’s opioid problem just sacked a high school football team’s season.

Geneseo High School in New York state forfeited the rest of its schedule after allegations arose that several players popped OxyContin, a highly addictive pain killer, before a game on Sept. 22, WKBW reported this week.

Police allege that one player swiped the pills from a parent without knowledge and gave them to a half-dozen or so teammates ranging in age from 15 to 16, the station noted.

Felony charges for distributing controlled narcotics on a school campus could emerge in the case.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to HuffPost on Friday that it’s aiding in the investigation. One of the alleged participants is related to a police force member.

“Due to the sheer number of student-athletes involved and the serious nature of this incident ... the remainder of the varsity football season will be forfeited,” Geneseo Central Schools Superintendent Tim Hayes wrote in a statement earlier this week, per the Livingston County News.

At a press conference later, he expressed regret that innocent players ― some of whom reported the drug use ― would suffer too. The amount of players dismissed from the team made it impossible to continue, he said.