High Speed Internet in Rural Areas Becoming a Reality

For many people living in the rural areas of Canada, a slow, dial-up, internet connection is their only link to the world. Not for long. The Canadian government, working in tandem with the best internet providers, is investing in faster internet infrastructure to improve the coverage in remote rural households.

Following the recent declaration in December 2016 by the Canadian government terming ‘high speed’ internet a basic telecommunication service and an essential for quality of life, the government has been working to ensure rural provinces in Canada such as Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia have access to at least 5 megabits per second of broadband speeds.

Dial-up connections are no longer as beneficial as they once were. Millions across the world are ditching their modems and turning to the best internet providers for cable, DSL and satellite broadband connections. The theoretical maximum dial-up speed of 56kbps only suitable for the most basic uses such as viewing simple websites or sending emails with small to medium file attachments is a far cry to the broadband speeds and connectivity the world has become accustomed to.

From the world’s perspective, high speed internet is not a luxury. It is a vital service that is highly beneficial for access to knowledge and education, communication, shopping, entertainment and much more. In education and communication, video conferencing and internet voice over conveyance are massively used all over the world to facilitate interactions on an academic, entrepreneurial and social plane. Faster internet outlets work to the entrepreneurs’ advantage by facilitating greater convenience and enabling faster business transactions.

Also, according to research, better connectivity has also been linked to an increase in household income. In Canada, faster internet speeds will encourage the growth of much needed jobs in rural areas by allowing Canadians in these regions to become more innovative as a result of their increased participation in the global marketplace. This will ultimately increase their returns and amplify their standards of living.

Similarly, browsing at lightning speeds and downloading large files in short periods will eliminate major frustrations associated with slow connections and boost productivity.

Having taken all these into consideration, the Canadian government sought to establish a federal program – Connecting Canadians – where they partner with some of the best internet provider companies throughout the provinces so that citizens in the remote and rural areas of Canada can access distance education, commerce and employment opportunities digitally - more efficiently. The mission is to reach at least 280,000 households in the course of five years through the use of a strategic $500M investment. Commstream, Community Wireless Networks, CityWest and Arrow Technology Group were the best internet provider companies chosen out of the applicants to foresee the accomplishment of the project.

In the first roll out of funds, CityWest is set to receive $1.7M to improve internet connectivity for the residents of Northern British Columbia. 520 households are targeted. Commstream will receive $5M to serve 1900 households throughout Manitoba, Community Wireless Networks is scheduled to receive $425k to provide high speed internet to 120 homes in the remote British Columbia region and Arrow Technology Group will receive $2.6M to better the connectivity for 1,000 households in the Alberta region.

The funds are geared towards helping the Internet Service Providers build broadband infrastructure and to eliminate the significant up-front costs associated with expansion. Some of the cash will be used to upgrade existing networks and a portion will go towards the establishment of basic “backbone networks”. These contributions are non-repayable.

New ISPs looking to offer enhanced broadband access in any of the regions with sub-par connectivity through the government funding and infrastructure program are unfortunately barred from submitting applications at the moment as the projects are already underway. While it is possible that a new application window may arise at any moment depending on the emergence of unforeseen events, it is highly unlikely that the government will be seeking new companies to partner with until 2019.

Only the best internet provider companies were chosen. To ensure this all applicants undergo a two-stage interview process which involves the screening of their companies and their projects to determine their level of success. Only the candidates with projects that best met the government project objectives were selected.