High Trust, High Touch, and High Tech in an Unlikely Niche of Boys Suits

What do you get when you combine almost 50 years in the clothing business, with unwavering fanatical customer service, commitment to quality, and a bit of high tech that works? You get Heritage House - Boys’ Suits... Heritage House - Boys’ Suits is the standard in the industry for “Young Man” suits for special occasions such as Bar Mitzvahs, First Holy Communions and Confirmations etc.

Heritage House was started in 1968 by its founder, and still current owner, Howard Tendrich. Heritage House - Boys’ Suits is located in Southwest Miami - the Town of Pinecrest, in Florida. Howard was kind enough to chat and made it clear that his business is very specialized. He goes on to say that Heritage House - Boys’ Suits has an extremely discriminating yet loyal base of customers that have been coming to his retail location for years. In fact, in some instances his customers have spanned 3 generations, from Grandfather, to Son, to Grandson. He attributes this generational loyalty to his commitment to high touch customer service that he provides and demands that his employees provide his commitment to quality garments and his aspiration for excellence in all his business operations.

Boys Suits Sold on the Internet?

Yes boys suits sold on the internet and sold on the internt quite successfully... Howard was enough of a visionary to know that he would be able take this same commitment to quality and customer service to the internet in the early days of 1998. Heritage House established a presence on the Web for boy's formal wear through the “Boys Suits” branded website in 1998, which Howard explains, extended the reach Heritage House even beyond his expectations. Heritage House has shipped clothing to the four corners of the United States as well as South America, the Caribbean, Japan, Europe and the Middle East, that is if you can even call it being “shipped”... What do I mean?

Commitment to Excellence and Quality Even When They Ship Garmets World Wide

From Linens to Ginghams. and ties to match

Raving Fans... The Testimonials Speak For Themselves

I just wanted to send an email to let you know how happy I am with my purchase. The suit exceeded my expectations and arrived wrinkle free. This was the second 1st Holy Communion suit I purchased, the other being to big even though the chain company

I bought from said it fit well. I will highly recommend this company to anyone in need of a good quality suit.

Middleton, PA

Wish All Business Were As 1 on 1 as You All

Thanks so much- we will be back! Wish all businesses were as 1 on 1 as you all!

Mt. Sterling, KY

Thank You So Much For The Exceptional Service

Thank you so much for the exceptional service. With all that is involved in planning a wedding, the last thing I needed was to chase down a boys dress shirt. Your e-mail provided me all the information needed for one stop shopping.

The shirt and tie arrived in record time and are a perfect match with his suit. Thank you for helping my son look his best on a very special day.

Palos Heights, IL

