High-Wealth, High-Risk, High-Touch, High-Service

The last article I wrote on working with high-wealth individuals drew a lot of attention. A few individuals wrote this population was their specialty and some individuals called me to see what I knew. It was as if they believe there is a secret sauce just for high-wealth, high-profile individuals and families. A few even radically suggested this was just their area of expertise and to boldly stay away. However, I believe it’s best to have more highly-trained individuals working with this population due to the increasing need. Approximately 142 people die every day in the United States as a result of the opioid epidemic. Approximately one in eight people meet the criteria for a substance use disorder and 48% of the United States young adult and adult population reports they smoke marijuana. I’ve learned this is an important demographic to study and care for throughout my work with high-wealth families and executive teams.