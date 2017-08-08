The Highest-Rated Beauty Products On Sale During Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale

Beauty obsessives, take note.
Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale has up to 25 percent off on almost every product site wide now through Aug. 12. This is not a drill.
From Drunk Elephant to Sunday Riley, you can score some of the beauty industry’s biggest, most high-end names at a discount. We’re talking products that are never, ever on sale.
To narrow down your search for the perfect purchase, we’ve skimmed Dermstore’s deals and rounded up the top-rated beauty items that are marked down right now. (We know cutting through the sales clutter is half the battle in searching for the perfect serum or cheeky lip tint).
Check out the best-rated products below, and snag them before they’re gone. Don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
-
1 Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish -- 25% Off (Was $36, Not $27)
-
2 HydroPeptide Eye Authority -- 25% Off (Was $76, Now $57)
-
3 Nia 24 Eye Repair Complex -- 25% Off (Was $93, Now $70)
-
4 PCA Skin ExLinea Peptide Smoothing Serum -- 25% Off (Was $108, Now $81)
-
5 Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation -- 25% Off (Was $39, Now $29)
-
6 Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment -- 25% Off (Was $105, Now $79)
-
7 Epionce Renewal Facial Cream -- 25% Off (Was $94, Now $70)
-
8 Toppik Hair Building Fibers 150 Day -- 25% Off (Was $80, Now $60)
-
9 DevaCurl No-Poo -- 25% Off (Was $44, Now $33)
-
10 neuLash Lash Enhancing Serum -- 25% Off (Was $150, Now $113)
-
11 Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum -- 20% Off (Was $80, Now $64)
-
12 Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette In Bloom -- 25% Off (Was $46, Now $35)
-
13 Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream -- 25% Off (Was $45, Not $34)
-
14 Colorescience Skin Perfector Brightening Primer SPF 20
-
15 Paula's Choice RESIST C15 Super Booster -- 15% Off (Was $49, Now $42)
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS