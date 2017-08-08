HUFFPOST FINDS
08/08/2017 05:11 pm ET

The Highest-Rated Beauty Products On Sale During Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale

High-end brands like Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and RMS Beauty are up to 25 percent off.

By Amanda Pena
Peopleimages via Getty Images
Check out all of the best deals at Dermstore before sales end Aug. 12. 

Beauty obsessives, take note. 

Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale has up to 25 percent off on almost every product site wide now through Aug. 12. This is not a drill. 

From Drunk Elephant to Sunday Riley, you can score some of the beauty industry’s biggest, most high-end names at a discount. We’re talking products that are never, ever on sale

To narrow down your search for the perfect purchase, we’ve skimmed Dermstore’s deals and rounded up the top-rated beauty items that are marked down right now. (We know cutting through the sales clutter is half the battle in searching for the perfect serum or cheeky lip tint).

Check out the best-rated products below, and snag them before they’re gone. Don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week. 

  • 1 Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish -- 25% Off (Was $36, Not $27)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "I love Herbivore products and this body polish is amazing. Love the way my skin looks and feels after!" Shop it here.
  • 2 HydroPeptide Eye Authority -- 25% Off (Was $76, Now $57)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "Eye Authority is a great consistency, a little goes a long way. So despite the price point it should last awhile. The dispenser is easy to use and allows you to limit the amount you need. One full pump is too much for both eyes (at least for me). It's also very gentle on the eye area. I've had sensitivity with other brands and no issues here. It feels nice and refreshing to apply and soaks in to the skin quickly with a pretty subtle luminescence. Definitely recommend!" Shop it here.
  • 3 Nia 24 Eye Repair Complex -- 25% Off (Was $93, Now $70)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "I have been using this for years and sometimes I stray but ALWAYS come back. Its so light but so hydrating and stays put. It doesn't run away to the upper lid and get greasy either." Shop it here.
  • 4 PCA Skin ExLinea Peptide Smoothing Serum -- 25% Off (Was $108, Now $81)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "I gave been using this serum for years which was recommended by my aestician. I started using for lines around my eyes and I can actually see the difference in line smoothing almost immediately . I recently started using on my neck and face prior to my lotions to help retain moisture. A little goes a long way. I would really recommend this product for aging skin." Shop it here.
  • 5 Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation -- 25% Off (Was $39, Now $29)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "The coverage of the product is very buildable and it smells wonderful! I use the medium shade and it melts into my skin without looking like a mask in daylight. Definitely going to be a repeated purchase!" Shop it here.
  • 6 Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment -- 25% Off (Was $105, Now $79)
    https://wwwdermstorecom/productCFirmaDaySerum60062htm
    Dermstore reviewer: "I used to leave the house w/ foundation on everyday to cover dull, acne-prone skin and old acne scars. This has made all the difference. Now, I leave w/ only a tinted spf and my skin glows. This just all around improved my skin." Shop it here.
  • 7 Epionce Renewal Facial Cream -- 25% Off (Was $94, Now $70)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "My dermatologist recommended this - I have sensitive skin with mild rosacea and this works great for me! Soothes irritation and keeps skin supple!" Shop it here.
  • 8 Toppik Hair Building Fibers 150 Day -- 25% Off (Was $80, Now $60)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "I am not balding, but have very fine hair so this product was great for giving me some extra volume!" Shop it here.
  • 9 DevaCurl No-Poo -- 25% Off (Was $44, Now $33)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "DevaCurl No-Poo feels great when you use it. It's minty and almost tingles. Very nice! It cleans curly hair without stripping moisture and leaves you with soft, bouncy curls." Shop it here.
  • 10 neuLash Lash Enhancing Serum -- 25% Off (Was $150, Now $113)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "Have experienced sparse lashes after pregnancy. Didn't have high hopes that this serum would be effective. Applied every night before bedtime. After 40 days I noticed a significant change in my lashes. They are much fuller and longer and are even more dramatic with mascara application. Very impressed with results!" Shop it here.
  • 11 Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum -- 20% Off (Was $80, Now $64)
    https://www.dermstore.com/product_CFirma+Day+Serum_60062.htm
    Dermstore reviewer: "I love using this right after washing every day! My skin tone looks more even and this helps hydrate my skin so well during the day! Its pricey but I always notice such a difference in my skin if I run out and stop using it for a while." Shop it here.
  • 12 Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette In Bloom -- 25% Off (Was $46, Now $35)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "This is my favorite eyeshadow pallet that I have ever purchased. The colors are so beautiful and there are so many options. Love!" Shop it here.
  • 13 Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream -- 25% Off (Was $45, Not $34)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "It's the most yummy smelling magical cream ever!! Vey smooth and luxurious! The caffeine is an energy burst and helps condition the skin." Shop it here.
  • 14 Colorescience Skin Perfector Brightening Primer SPF 20
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "Love it, it covers redness and imperfections. Goes on smoothly, requires less makeup and feels soothing to skin. Nice color." Shop it here.
  • 15 Paula's Choice RESIST C15 Super Booster -- 15% Off (Was $49, Now $42)
    Dermstore
    Dermstore reviewer: "There are so many "C" products out there, many of which are costly. This one delivers, at a reasonable cost. I have been using it for about 2 weeks and am very happy with the results so far. My skin appears to be brighter. It's a keeper and I will be reordering." Shop it here.

