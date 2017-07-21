Beauty obsessives, take note. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is in full swing and, boy, do they have some amazing beauty steals right now.

From MAC lip kits and brush sets to blow dryers and makeup mirrors, there’s something for everyone. We skimmed Nordstrom’s best beauty deals and pulled the top-rated beauty products that are marked down right now to cut through the discount clutter (though we totally recommend taking at look at all of their beauty exclusives while you’re at it).

Take a look at the highest-rated beauty products that Nordstrom has on sale right now. The sale ends Aug. 6 ― so shop sooner rather than later.

