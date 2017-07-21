Beauty obsessives, take note. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is in full swing and, boy, do they have some amazing beauty steals right now.
From MAC lip kits and brush sets to blow dryers and makeup mirrors, there’s something for everyone. We skimmed Nordstrom’s best beauty deals and pulled the top-rated beauty products that are marked down right now to cut through the discount clutter (though we totally recommend taking at look at all of their beauty exclusives while you’re at it).
Take a look at the highest-rated beauty products that Nordstrom has on sale right now. The sale ends Aug. 6 ― so shop sooner rather than later.
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Beachwaver Pro Rotating Curling Iron with Swarovski Crystals
Kiehl's Jumbo Creme de Corps with Pump
La Mer Creme de al Mer Moisturizing Cream
Supergoop! SPF 50 Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist
PMD Personal Microderm Device & Hand & Foot Kit
Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask
Anastasia Mini Lip Gloss Set
Foreo Luna 2 Pro Facial Cleansing & Anti-Aging Device
Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Pillowcase
Clarisonic Mia Sonic Skin Cleansing System in White
T3 Black & Rose Gold SinglePass Luxe Straightening & Styling Iron
Anastasia Clear Brow Gel Duo
Clinique 'Big Genius Little Genius - Dramatically Different' Moisturizing Gel Duo
Evian Facial Water Spray Set
Iluminage Touch Permanent Hair Reduction System
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Somme Institute Transport Two
ME Clear Anti-Blemish Device
Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel Duo
Foreo Issa Hybrid Sonic Toothbrush
Dermovia Lace A Peel Black Bamboo Charcoal Peel Off Mask
Gehwol Soft Feet Treatment Kit
Foreso Iris Illuminating Eye Massager
Kai Perfume Oil & Lotion Set
Whish Deodorant Swipes Duo
Perricone MD Large Size Face Finishing Moisturizer
Perricone MD Skin & Total Body Dietary Supplements
Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Set
Whish Flawless Post-Wax & Shave Serum
