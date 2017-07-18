Adebukola Ajao, Contributor Contributor

Highlights from ESSENCE Festival 2017

07/18/2017 09:37 pm ET
Sunimod Photography
ESSENCE FESTIVAL goers headed to Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

The 23rd annual Essence Festival presented by Coca Cola commenced on July 1 with dozens of activations, speakers, and a lively shopping experience. Check out some of my festival highlights below:

Cast of Detroit, In Theaters August 4

Cast of Greenleaf OWN

Lance Gross launches “I Turn My Camera On”

CONVERSATIONS