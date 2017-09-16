Highlights from NY Fashion Week - Spring/Summer 2018

It’s that time of year again! New York Fashion Week is always an exciting time in the big apple. Fashionistas and influencers are strutting down the concrete, wearing the latest styles and trends. It’s truly a visual work of art. It was very difficult to narrow down which shows to attend and review because every designer (and super star team) works so hard. Here are a few highlights from Desigual, Alice + Olivia, Eva Longoria and many more.

DESIGUAL SPRING/SUMMER 2018

Courtesy of Desigual

If you’re looking for a fun, colorful show with a music soundtrack that makes you want to get up and dance, look no further. Desigual always puts on an eye-catching runway show. Every season, I’m in aw of the creativity and thought that goes into each piece. The Spring/Summer 2018 runway show was artistically directed by Jean-Paul Goude, highlighting diversity, optimism, vitality and individuality. The models danced down the runway, which made the show feel more like an outstanding multicultural performance vs the traditional fashion week show. The new collection included a fun colorful mix of knitwear, lace, mesh accented sleeves, striped dresses and skirts, exotic jeans and mesmerizing bomber jackets with color-blocking.

Courtesy of Desigual

The Spring/Summer 2018 show also included a 16-piece capsule collection called “Desigual Couture” designed by Jean-Paul Goude.

Goude says he sought to champion: “cultural diversity, street-chic as a democratized form of Couture, festivity, originality, rhythm, and humor—these are the values that not only refer to Desigual’s DNA, but to my own, as well. Let’s say we are on the same wavelength.”

ALICE + OLIVIA SPRING 2018

Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

Stacey Bendet did it again! Alice + Olivia is always a must-see during NY Fashion Week. I love this brand for their edgy, yet feminine pieces and most of all, creativity. The presentation was held and inspired by the history of The Chelsea Hotel. Yes, the same legendary New York landmark where famous guests like Andy Worhol, Janis Joplin and Sid Vicious frequented. The venue was divided into different nostalgic rooms, including a “music room” featuring live tunes by Scout Willis. Each area had a different vibe and theme from the new Spring 2018 collection. I loved seeing the new floral print and ruffled dresses in beautiful soft colors, detailed denim patchwork and classic t-shirts with colorful phrases like “The World Needs More Sparkle”.

Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

MALAN BRETON SPRING 2018 COLLECTION X SOHO MUSE

Courtesy of SohoMuse

Malan Breton gave fans across the globe a sneak peak at his Spring 2018 Collection. The collection featured exquisite gowns, mesh pieces, metallics and beautifully tailored suits. The runway show, held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, streamed live with the help of Soho Muse and Tokenly. For the first time ever in fashion, this collection was available for purchase right off the runway via blockchain technology. SohoMuse is a new/innovative source for creative professionals and an exclusive community to garner the connections you need. Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Co-Founder Founder of SohoMuse, created the invite-only platform to help creatives in the entertainment and fashion industry search for talent safely and efficiently. Members can create their own professional profile, upload their portfolio and distribute digital business cards. Imagine developing your entire creative team using one source? It comes to no surprise, this brilliant superwoman decided to partner with Malan Breton for NY Fashion Week. Did I mention Consuelo also walked the runway at the show?

Courtesy of SohoMuse

SON JUNG WAN SPRING/SUMMER 2018 COLLECTION

Courtesy of Rodin

Son Jung Wan never disappoints. The Spring/Summer 2018 collection was inspired by “The French Riviera”. The collection featured the most stunning dresses and pieces debuted at NY Fashion Week. The bold looks included a playful mix of vivid colors, floral prints, and feminine silhouettes that captured the vivid color palette. I wanted every single look on the catwalk (and I’m sure I wasn’t the only one). Bravo! Kelly Bensimon and everyone’s favorite TV mom, Kelly Rutherford, sat front row.

Photo Courtesy of Rodin

EVA LONGORIA SPRING 2018 COLLECTION + #SETLIFE

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

When I heard my favorite Desperate Housewife, Eva Longoria, was unveiling her new collection, I jumped at the opportunity to see it up close and personal. The show was hosted by Kia Style360 NY Fashion Week at Metropolitan West. The show kicked off with the debut of Eva’s new ath-leisure line #SETLIFE. The line looked extremely soft, comfortable, and of course chic. The range consisted of stylish sweatsuits and off the shoulder tops. I loved how the line was tailored to fit. The Eva Longoria main collection included everything from printed jumpsuits, high waist jeans, feminine blouses and beautiful knee length dresses with stripes and ruffles with vibrant colors. Watch the slow-mo below.

A post shared by Jenny Marie Miranda (@jennymariepr) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

CINDY MONTEIRO’S NY FASHION WEEK DEBUT

A post shared by Jenny Marie Miranda (@jennymariepr) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

This was Cindy Monteiro’s very first NY Fashion Week runway show and it won’t be her last. The lights dimmed and the sweet sounds of island music hit the speakers at The Gallery - Dream Hotel Downtown. The collection included neutral tones with pops of color and accents made out of natural materials like sea shells. I loved Cindy’s use of geometrical shapes and structure. The models were diverse, beautiful and strutted down the runway barefoot, adding to the island vibe. Overall, the show was mesmerizing and I can’t wait to see what Cindy has up her sleeve for next season.

A post shared by Jenny Marie Miranda (@jennymariepr) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

LIVARI X COOL EFFECT

Photo Courtesy of Vincent Roazzi Jr.

I had the pleasure of attending the LIVARI x Cool Effect event hosted by KIA Style360 NY Fashion Week at Metropolitan West. LIVARI, a new zero waste, women-led, women-designed label collaboration by actress and environmental activist, Alysia Reiner, celebrity stylist, Claudine DeSola, and designer and Women’s March organizer, Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs teamed up with the organization, Cool Effect. The non-profit supports carbon reduction projects with consistent crowd-funding across the globe. I love supporting designers who take the time to raise awareness about an important cause. The show featured a stunning sequined floor length dress, red hues, tiered skirts, crop tops and much more.

Courtesy of Vincent Roazzi Jr.

UNCOMMON JAMES + CHINESE LAUNDRY BY KRISTIN CAVALLARI

Courtesy of Azione PR

Kristin Cavallari has been one of my favorite humans since her debut on MTV’s Laguna Beach. When I heard about her NY Fashion Week presentation, I couldn’t resist. The show was hosted by KIA Style360 NY Fashion Week at Bagatelle in NYC. Mommy-to-be and TV personality, Louise Roe helped kickoff the night. I love Chinese Laundry’s wide selection of boots, sandals and heels. I have to have those new Kristin Cavallari lace-up booties pictured above. As a New Yorker, I admire designers who can create a shoe that goes from day-to-night. Checkout some of Kristin’s styles currently available on ChineseLaundry.com.