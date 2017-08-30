Hijack in Progress! "Dark Money Political Parties" and the "Party of One"

The Elect-An-Oligarch Approach to “Democracy”

“A Party of One”, multi-billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of social media, the founder of Facebook, belongs to no political party and does not need one. Zuck is obviously planning a 2020 run for the United States presidency; he’s hired campaign consultants from the Clinton, Bush ad Obama runs, but he has no need to fundraise; having $70 billion in personal assets.

Like other billionaire candidates before him, Zuck will predictably assure us that he cannot be bought, because in his case only four people in the world have more money.

Sure, that would in some imaginary world be a plus for us. The corporate media blacked out all Bernie Sanders news for eight months, but there is no way they could black out Zuck, right? Zuck is young, 33, and visibly in love with his wife and their newborn daughter, wanting her to have a secure future. Zuck’s Millennial generation is ardently pro-democracy, privacy and social responsibility, sees acting on climate change as urgent.

Thing is, Zuck, although a tech wizard and on the leading edge in that sense, is dramatically out of step with his Millennial generation politically.

Someone with an extra $70 billion on hand could do great good. Thing is, anybody with an extra $70 billion on hand obviously isn’t doing any good that is commensurate with his financial ability to do it. He is instead a compulsive money hoarder, racking up money-points against the other multi-billionaires.

The politicians to whom Zuck contributes are not young crusaders for restored democracy, demanding relief and renewed opportunity for our people. Zuck backs for example Republican Neoconservative Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey and Democratic Neoliberal Senator Corey Booker of New Jersey — poster children for selling out.

Thanks to such politicians, who are always willing to write in anther tax loophole or otherwise contribute to corporate welfare, Zuck’s corporation, Facebook, owes the United States five billion dollars in back taxes according to the IRS. Illegally it declared money made in the US in Ireland. The subsidies that it receives are mindblowing. In Maiden, Oregon, for example Facebook is excused from paying $2.8 million a year as long as it keeps an average staff off 35 people. The local taxpayers thus paying $80,000 of the salary of each local Facebook staff member. That situation is not unusual.

Julian Assange of Wikileaks moreover calls Facebook “the most appalling spy machine that has ever been invented.”

One of the major factors crippling our democracy is the political uses of Big Data, the enormous amount of information produced by the Internet, crunched by uber fast computers. Among its other effects, it allows each of us to be spied on and manipulated. Facebook, with two billion users worldwide, “datamines” continuously, getting thousands of personal data points of information about each of us, then makes its money by selling information about us to other global corporations. Meanwhile it simply gives that information, gives us, to the Deep State, the U.S. shadow corporate government that has formed at the crossroads of surveillance corporations and Wall Street.

Zuck is the cute, smart, earnest face of Big Brother.

At least Zuck is making a play for our presidency visibly. That’s not the case with the billionaire Dark Money Parties, one of which just took over....

The Faux “Working Man’s Radical Right”

There are many layers to this. Multi-billionaires may back grassroots efforts. George Soros for example is an Hungarian-born U.S. citizen who is one of the world's most ruthless and successful investors, with a net worth of $25.2 billion. He has over decades through his Open Society Foundation given $11 billion to European democracy movements and for example to feminism in the United States. While the U.S. and European right wings tend to see his evil effect in toast and coffee grounds, there is nothing nefarious there. Progressives tend in the U.S. to show up in the thousands, and in Europe in the tens of thousands, mobilizing by cell phone overnight, to protest fascism wherever they encounter it. Even Soros couldn’t afford that many of his payroll. There is no evidence that he is “paying liberal protesters”.

The secret political expenditures of global corporations, multi-millionaires and billionaires in elections is however increasingly problematic, skewing U.S. election results thanks to the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling that allows them to do so. Whether Soros ot any other billionaire has given Dark Money is by definition unknowable.

Dark Money Parties, secret political groups of billionaires, are moreover a plague, and all of that activity is rightwing. Each constitutes a major “third party force”, their rise described by Jane Mayer, author, Dark Money The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.

Vastly more than just individual “secret big donors,” Dark Money Parties have agendas, staff, ideologies, candidates, prodigious bankrolls and strategies of voter outreach, and repeatedly ride in over the will of the U.S. people. These secret political parties operating in our midst are so veiled in terms of money, and so small in terms of core people, that they can operate unnoticed. Dark Money Parties however may additionally “astroturf”, cloaking a billionaire agenda by taking over the misspelled signs and Bermuda shorts of a right-wing grassroots movement.

The people who founded the radical right Tea Party movement for example were NASCAR fans genuinely concerned with not passing a huge national debt onto their kids. A sincerely populist movement, they were however overwhelmed and twisted to the purposes of two multi-billionaire brothers who are among the nation’s major polluters of water and key funders of climate change denial: oil barons Charles and Davis Koch.

Mayer writes that the Kochs saw that if they got other uber-wealthy people together and

pooled their vast resources, they could fund an interlocking array of organizations that could work in tandem to influence and ultimately control academic institutions, think tanks, the courts, statehouses, Congress, and, they hoped, the presidency....Most of their political activities could be written off as tax-deductible “philanthropy.”...Funding sources were hidden whenever possible. This process reached its apotheosis with the allegedly populist Tea Party movement....And their efforts have been remarkably successful. Libertarian views on taxes and regulation...still rejected by most Americans, are ascendant in the majority of state governments, the Supreme Court, and Congress. [emphasis mine].

The Kochs thus founded the first Dark Money Party. There are others, one disguised as the “Republican” Trump Administration. That Dark Money Party takeover strangely would not have been possible without the perfidy of the Democratic Party leadership. I’ve written about that strange triangle at greater length before, but briefly....

Democrats Activated the White Nationalists Through Trump, Then a Dark Money Party Stepped In

Wikileaks releases of DNC/Clinton/Podesta e-mails — and no one involved denies their authenticity — show that in 2015 the Democratic National Committee [DNC] and Hillary Clinton’s campaign adopted what they called a “Pied Piper Strategy” of helping an extremist Republican candidate get his party’s nomination. They knew that such men would predictably “attract crazies” like white nationalists and violent religious zealots, who would in turn commit horrors. The Clinton campaign figured that voters would then vote for Clinton out of fear of the “crazies”.

Clinton’s campaign therefore looked at Republicans like Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump They eventually chose Trump, Bill Clnton encouraging Trump in his plans for the nation, Hillary and the Democratic National Committee [DNC] helping Trump by treating him as the presumptive Republican nominee while orchestrating billions in free coverage through collusive media — until Trump won the Republican primaries.

Endangering lives throughout the country, Trump indeed “attracted the crazies” and ignited their rage In August, 2016, with Trump safely the Republican nominee Clinton took the props out from under him, and Trump collapsed in the polls, a politically confused man with a campaign team in disarray, but still wildly inciting his base, potentially easy prey for Hillary to beat in the November general election.

However, a tiny but prodigiously powerful Dark Money Party stepped in, operating independently from both the Democrats and the Republicans. It wasn’t the Kochs....

The Mercers and Bannon

As Mayer documents in The New Yorker and has described on air, the Dark Money Party that moved in to save Trump is headed by Robert Mercer, quant fund multi-billionaire and co-owner of Breitbart, and his 40-year-old daughter Rebekah Mercer, with its operations orchestrated by Breitbart managing editor Steve Bannon.

Also part of the Mercer package, Kellyanne Conway was the visible manager of the fall Trump campaign.

Dark Money Parties avoid concerns like ballot access by being parasites on the shriveling Democratic and Republican parties. Trump was thus elected as a Republican. Thanks to many points of difference, the Bannon Dark Money Party and the Republicans controlling Congress however do not coordinate well. The Mayers’ Dark Money Party is for example protectionist. Republicans are globalists. They are from two different political parties, with opposed goals.

Restoring a Genuine, Above-Board Two-Party System

The Democratic Party was once the party of the huge U.S. middle class, achieved through distribution of our vast prosperity and by giving opportunity as well as support to the poor. Republicans represented the rich. That worked.

Since the Clinton/New Democrats takeover of the former workers’ party in 1993, however, it has shifted hard right, merging into the Republicans, taking the U.S. government with it. With nothing to stop the skid, the current administration is extreme right wing, lacking even the concern for national infrastructure, jobs and health shown by mass murderer Adolf Hitler.