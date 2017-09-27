Hil-Yes! Finally, a Dating App That Promises No Catfishing and No Explicit Messages

In a world full of swiping right or left, and the uneasy feeling of not chatting with whom you think you’re chatting with, a new dating app has come to the rescue.

Hily, short for Hey, I Like You, makes an in-depth analysis on each particular user which is generated by app usage. In other words, the more you use Hily, the more the app gets to know you, and the more success you’ll have in finding that special someone you really like and with whom you are most compatible.

The co-founder of Hily, Yan Pronin, saw the challenges dating apps faced today and realized he could make a real difference. The most important factors for dating site users, especially women, came down to three things:

Profile Impersonation

Inappropriate Incoming Messages

Misaligned Intent

No More Catfishing

How do you really know who you’re chatting with on dating sites? Being catfished ranks number one in the apprehensions around dating sites and dating app users. It’s easy to see why Hily wants to make this to be a thing of the past.

Hily’s number one priority is to ensure the safety of its users. Since online impersonation is both very common, and dangerous, Hily solves this problem with its thorough profile and ID verification system. All profiles are verified and monitored so both men, and women can feel safe knowing that whomever they’re speaking with is actually who they say they are.

This not only protects Hily users, but it also protects innocent non-users who are being catfished without any acknowledgment. This type of ID verification system is most commonly used by companies who have users exchanging cash, like Paypal and Airbnb.

No More Inappropriate Pictures

Do you find yourself cringing every time you open your dating site inbox, mentally preparing yourself for the worst?

Being both a disturbing yet interestingly common matter, almost every woman has received not-so-welcome photos of inappropriate body parts. Normally, the only thing a person could do is open the message (which, by then is far too late) block and delete. However with Hily, users, especially women, don’t have to worry about any of that anymore. Machine learning algorithms automatically check the content of any messages and photos sent to you, while blocking any and all that are offensive, abusive or spam.

This also includes blocking others from verbally harassing you. With cyber-bullying being a very real occurrence in society today, it’s reassuring to know that it won’t even be an issue with Hily.

No More Mixed Messages

Another major deterrent dating app users face is feeling that the other users may not have the same intentions as they do. In other words, one user is looking for a monogamous relationship while the other user is looking for a one-off-date; this is not a comfortable situation.

Services like Tinder and PlentyofFish are more readily known as “hook-up” apps, and are rarely taken seriously by users who are looking for committed relationships or platonic friendships.

Hily hopes to create a space in the dating app world where strangers actually become friends and where users grow long-lasting relationships. The app will ensure this by having users fill out full bios which include interests, relationship status, relationship goals, clear photos, sexual preferences, and even height.

So, How Much Will This Cost?

Apps like Tinder, which are predicated solely on physical appearances, are free until you want to use their premium services. Upgrades like Tinder Plus or the new update, Tinder Gold, charge you to not only like more profiles but also to see who has already liked your profile. In a nutshell; the more you pay, the more dates you get.

Hily is the superior alternative; the app allows you to not only like as many profiles as you want, but it also allows you to see who liked your profile and offers a variety of other unique services, free of charge. You pay zero. Nothing. Zilch. Nada. Ever.

Features

The only “price” Hily users need to pay to see who reacted to their profile, freely send messages and even eliminate banner ads is by earning “hearts.” Hily hearts are earned by completing tasks like filling out your profile or by actively finding more users that interest you. In reality, hearts are a way in getting users to both complete their personal bio’s and being more fully engaged with the site. Doing so allows the algorithm and user experience of Hily to improve - it’s a win-win.

Another unique feature Hily provides is allowing verified users to create group events like going to baseball games to support their favorite team, or learning how to cook Italian by attending a cooking class. By creating these events, Hily allows the user to invite other Hily users to attend, based on mutual interests. This creates a fun, friendly group atmosphere and eliminates the awkwardness of those first time meetings.

Hily For The Win