Hilarious Instagram Account Shows Parenting From The Perspective Of A 'Lego Dad'

A hilarious Instagram account is showing the trials and tribulations of parenting ... from the perspective of a Lego minifigure.

“Lego Dad” posts funny memes featuring a minifigure family ― the titular Lego Dad, his wife Lego Mom and their two Lego children. The memes include jokes about relatable parenting experiences, with a Lego twist.

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

The account’s creator, who prefers to remain anonymous, told HuffPost he decided to launch an Instagram profile ― as well as Twitter and “Faceblock” accounts ― to offer a resource for fellow Lego parents.

Speaking in character, he said, “There’s a lot of different minifigure pages, but as far as I could tell there weren’t many parents, which is weird because there’s about 5 billion Lego people worldwide.”

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Lego Dad added that he hopes his account makes people smile and reminds them not to take life too seriously. “It’s OK to laugh sometimes, even at yourself,” he said.

He also believes other parents will relate to his Lego family musings.

“Kids will be kids regardless,” said Lego Dad. “The only advantage that I have as a parent is that I can take mine apart.”

Keep scrolling and visit Lego Dad on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more funny parenting memes.

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:34am PST

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Nov 18, 2016 at 11:37am PST

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Aug 3, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:26am PST

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Aug 21, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on May 31, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Aug 2, 2016 at 7:17am PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Aug 23, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT