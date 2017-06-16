35 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up #DadLife

Dads have made headlines for their funny tweets about parenting.
In fact, tweeting about the ups and downs of fatherhood is so common that it even has its own hashtag ― #dadlife. From diaper disasters to bedtime triumphs, dad tweets capture the everyday reality and hilarity of raising kids as a father today.
In honor of Father’s Day, here are 35 tweets that sum up #dadlife.
Is there a life stage where you get really excited about finding a great deal on a multi-pack of soap? If so, I just entered it. #DadLife— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) July 22, 2014
I've done a lot of negotiations in my career, but none harder than convincing my son the red cup is just as good as the orange one #DadLife— Joe Martin (@joeDmarti) May 13, 2017
I just drove 500 laps in a grocery store parking lot with a crying baby in the backseat & now I'm the top prospect in @NASCAR. #DadLife— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) June 21, 2015
My 3y/o son is naming some of his stuffed animals. His koala is "cute" and his giraffe is "YouTube". What a time to be a kid. #dadlife— Rob to the max™ (@robcopeland) May 24, 2017
I built a fort for my 4 yr old daughter, she just looked and it and said, "is that a joke?"#DadLife— The Jay (@JayKazCwik) May 16, 2017
Oh sweet potato! Son of a beetroot! For fudge sake!— Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) May 16, 2017
*Things I say while trying not to swear in front of Jack*#parenting #dadlife
BOSS: why are you late today?— Jacques Nyemb (@jnyemb) March 13, 2017
ME: my kid hid my shoes last night.#dadlife
Used to think I had a tendency to be overdramatic about things. Then I put shoes on a toddler who wanted to be barefoot. #dadlife— TwinzerDad (@TwinzerDad) June 6, 2017
I can tell I'm a dad when I see a selfie somewhere and I notice the mess in the background. Please clean your room!! #dadthoughts #dadlife— One More Dad Blog (@onemoredadblog) June 14, 2015
My daughter got bored with the blocks so I built a SPACE GUN #nerdy #dadlife pic.twitter.com/TLxluieFM4— Michael Cook (@CapUnremarkable) May 30, 2017
Mum: Remember, it's only a kids water gun fight. Don't take it too seriously.— Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) June 13, 2017
Dad: Yeah okay...
...#parenting #dadlife #dadsquad pic.twitter.com/zyW9fjFBoR
TFW you notice that the cup of water you're heating up in the microwave is in fact sitting on the counter. #dadlife— Eric Lawrence (@ericlaw) February 13, 2016
Somehow I ended up watching Paul Potts videos and then that little girl singing Over the Rainbow and now I'm crying at my desk. #DadLife— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) December 13, 2013
I am feeding my daughter ice cream while she is in a bubble bath. No man in her life will ever come close to me. #Dadoftheyear #dadlife— Mike Hudson (@cnysportsguy) May 30, 2017
TFW when let your kids sign their own permission slip #DadLife pic.twitter.com/bSSly6Q99t— Nick Perry (@JNPtweets) April 28, 2017
When your kids want a #FidgetSpinner, just give them the spinner from the microwave, it does the same thing. #DadLife pic.twitter.com/AJlGHJfGp7— Kenny Kixx™ (@KennyKixx) June 15, 2017
I know my life has changed when on New Year's Eve, I run to Walmart to get diapers, milk, Epsom salt, and children's Tylenol. #DadLife— Jacques Nyemb (@jnyemb) January 1, 2017
Introduced my 4yo to running through sprinklers this weekend. His reaction... #dadlife pic.twitter.com/EqmTK4rNqZ— Andy Shaw (@instafatherandy) June 5, 2017
Another day, another Moana song stuck in my head.#DadLife— Daniel Balcombe (@DanielBalcombe) June 5, 2017
This is all your fault @TheRock pic.twitter.com/OGI9da7sdT
Dr at 15mo appt : is he saying any words?— TwinzerDad (@TwinzerDad) June 2, 2017
Me: no but if I say "HOME ALONE" he does this
(Son puts both hands on cheeks)
Dr: ...#dadlife
Today is our Parentversary or as my son would put it. His birthday. I feel like I'm raising a narcissist. 😝 #dadlife— Joseph R. Vivens (@ChunkyNFriends) April 10, 2017
Me to my 2yo upon waking her up: "Good Morning, Lola!" Lola: "you smell! where's Mama?!" #DadLife— Adam Mordecai (@advodude) January 11, 2014
Me. Every night after the kids go to sleep. #dadlife pic.twitter.com/Mtu5qgUYoy— David Roberts (@DvdRbrts) June 15, 2017
spontaneously burst into singing its a small world at least 3 times a day... #dadlife— Sean Mackin (@smackinyc) April 20, 2017
Toddler beds are a great move up from cribs because now your kids can cry all the way down the hallway and not just in bed #dadlife— Andy Shaw (@instafatherandy) May 21, 2017
I can't complain too much because we aren't in diapers anymore but man I can't wait until my kids can wipe their own butts #dadlife— Duece (@Mental_Dental2) February 4, 2017
woke up to @brianstelter's laptop on top of the diaper genie box. that's where he finished the newsletter last night. LOL #dadlife pic.twitter.com/8Cgh12Bqdp— Jamie Stelter (@JamieStelter) April 8, 2017
I think my son is already fake laughing at my jokes. He's 11.— Michael 👨🏻💻 (@singletary) June 14, 2017
...
Months.#dad #DadJokes #dadlife
Dinner time with toddlers is simply figuring out what kind of food you're going to cook and throw away. #dadlife— Aaron (@AaronSaufley) June 14, 2017
Standing at my teeshirt drawer like, which milk-rag do I want to wear for the next three days #paternityleave #dadlife— Dave Learns Dadding (@DaveLearnsToDad) May 23, 2016
I caught my kids poop mid poop in a diaper and thats how I imagine major league catchers feel when they snag 1st 100mph fastball #DadLife— Ben Knudman (@WorkingClas0) May 24, 2017
Gotta up your game. #dadlife #parenting #parentingtips pic.twitter.com/6EzOFkzthv— Rob to the max™ (@robcopeland) June 13, 2017
Standing outside the shower curtain handing make up removal wipes to my daughter. She had dance pictures tonight. #DadLife— Dustin Pari (@dustinpari) May 3, 2017
My daughter took my phone when I wasn't looking and now I'm missing an app. I have no idea which one. #dadlife— Joseph R. Vivens (@ChunkyNFriends) June 12, 2017
My youngest son gets so excited for nap time that he forgets it's nap time, and it turns into playtime. #DadLife— Papi Covfefe (@PDXINSOMNIAC) May 10, 2017
