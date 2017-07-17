Hilary Duff Shared This Moving Poem That's Resonating With Parents

Hilary Duff’s recent Instagram post about parenthood is striking a chord with many moms and dads.

The “Younger” actress posted a poem by Rachel Zucker on Instagram on Thursday. In the caption, she wrote that her costar Peter Hermann told her about the poem. She explained that the poem resonated with her, especially since she sometimes spends weeks away from her 5-year-old son, Luca, for work.

“Tears started falling down my face at the last four lines and still do when I read it,” she wrote. “Motherhood is the greatest gift I have ever received.”

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Tonight I’m cleaning baby portobellos

for you, my young activist.

Wiping the dirty tops with a damp cloth

as carefully as I used to rinse raspberries

for you to adorn your fingertips

before eating each blood-red prize.

These days you rarely look me in the eye

& your long shagged hair hides your smile.

I don’t expect you to remember or

understand the many ways I’ve kept you

alive or the life my love for you

has made me live.

Duff wrote that she shared the poem because she thought her Instagram followers would find Zucker’s work “as moving” as she did, and she was right. Many people commented to thank her for sharing the piece.

Back in 2012, Duff offered another emotional description of what motherhood is like for her.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

In an interview with Parade, she said her “heart grew” as soon as she met her son.