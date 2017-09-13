Hill Went Way Over The Line, But Demanding Her Firing Is Silly

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

I'm constantly amazed at the news cycle these days, but by now I guess I should be used to seeing headlines like "Press Secretary says ESPN Anchor's Comments Were Fireable Offense."

In case you missed it, Sportscenter anchor Jemele Hill went on a Twitter tirade, calling the president a white supremacist, suggesting that he is surrounded by other white supremacists, and saying that anybody who voted for him supports white supremacy.

Jemele Hill is entitled to her opinion and ESPN is within their rights to discipline her or not however they see fit. But let's be honest here: If a white anchor said anything similar about President Obama, that anchor would have been in extremely hot water.

To me, that is what is objectionable. I have nothing against Jemele Hill and do not wish to see her fired, but there has to be some consistency here. If Mike Ditka, Britt McHenry, Curt Schilling, and Linda Cohn can all be seriously reprimanded or fired for expressing conservative thoughts - or in Cohn's case, simply questioning whether the network should talk so much about politics - and Hill gets a slap on the wrist for saying half the country supports white supremacy? That's not a consistent standard.

Simply put, ESPN has to decide if they are going to completely shut down political speech or if they are going to let it all fly. Either everybody can say what they want, or nobody can say anything. If everybody can say what they want, that means people should be able to speak their minds on ANY side of the aisle without being afraid of getting in trouble. If everybody has to shut up, then those who violate the policy must be harshly punished, no matter what the ideology they espoused was.

Simple and fair.