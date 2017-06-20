Hillary Clinton's Date Night Involved Applause And A Statement Necklace

Chelsea, Bill and Hillary Clinton took in a Broadway show together in New York City Monday night, and garnered some applause of their own in the process.

Hillz looked lovely in a black jacket and a big beaded statement necklace, sporting a hairstyle reminiscent of her pre-election ‘do.

A post shared by Natalie Gershtein (@natgershtein) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The trio saw the musical “Come From Away,” and the crowd went wild upon realizing the identities of their famous fellow audience members.

And as if this family outing weren’t already chic enough, Diane Von Furstenberg was there, too. Cast member Matt Armentrout wrote on Instagram that it was “such an honor to meet two women who have shaped our culture and lives!”

A post shared by Matt Armentrout (@matthewb_armentrout) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Bill and Hillary also posed for photos with the cast backstage, producing this perfect photo of a laughing Clinton that we might just need to have framed.

My new bff, whatevs. Thank you @brugli for capturing this once in a lifetime moment, brother. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UPKi1TttXZ — JENN COLELLA (@JennColella) June 16, 2017

This whole scene gets a standing ovation from us.