This summer wedding season, we’re getting all the style inspiration we need from a certain nasty woman.

Hillary and Bill Clinton attended a friend’s daughter’s wedding in New York City Sunday. Bill looked handsome in a navy suit, which is pretty standard attire for the former president. Hillary, on the other hand, was a breath of fresh air in an unexpected beautiful blue caftan and silver flats.

Splash News Summer wedding goals.

There are a few reasons this look stands out. One, it’s not a pantsuit. Two, it looks pretty darn comfortable to dance in, and three, it’s not a pantsuit. On top of that, we’ll take this moment as license to wear flat shoes to all weddings moving forward, thank-you-very-much.

Perhaps Clinton was inspired by flats enthusiast Gal Gadot after enjoying a private “Wonder Woman” screening in Brooklyn the night before?

Either way, Clinton certainly “made it nice,” to quote fellow guest and “Real Housewife” Dorinda Medley.

A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT