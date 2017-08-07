This summer wedding season, we’re getting all the style inspiration we need from a certain nasty woman.
Hillary and Bill Clinton attended a friend’s daughter’s wedding in New York City Sunday. Bill looked handsome in a navy suit, which is pretty standard attire for the former president. Hillary, on the other hand, was a breath of fresh air in an unexpected beautiful blue caftan and silver flats.
There are a few reasons this look stands out. One, it’s not a pantsuit. Two, it looks pretty darn comfortable to dance in, and three, it’s not a pantsuit. On top of that, we’ll take this moment as license to wear flat shoes to all weddings moving forward, thank-you-very-much.
Perhaps Clinton was inspired by flats enthusiast Gal Gadot after enjoying a private “Wonder Woman” screening in Brooklyn the night before?
Either way, Clinton certainly “made it nice,” to quote fellow guest and “Real Housewife” Dorinda Medley.
Want to follow Clinton's lead? Check out a few of our favorite summery caftans below.
