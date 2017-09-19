Hillary Clinton Is Still So Clueless

After failing her driving test and figuring out that the boy she likes is gay, Cher Horowitz, the heroine of Clueless, gets quite upset. Soon, she remembers she is a rich white girl and possess all of the things she needs to get better. By the end of the movie, she’s volunteering for a good cause and dating a boy who isn’t gay.

Another famous ’90s female, Hillary Clinton, is quite upset. Like Cher, Clinton is rich and white. Unlike Cher, Clinton can’t seem to figure out how to get better.

“There were plenty of people hoping that I, too, would just disappear. But here I am,” declares Clinton in What Happened. It’s one of the many melodramatic, self-aggrandizing, and untrue things Clinton has been saying and writing lately. The use of “disappear” makes her seem like one of the 82 Nigerian girls kidnapped by Boko Haram. But she wasn’t. Actually, quite a few people kept her in the spotlight, they even took pictures with her in the woods.

“I alone can fix it,” announced Donald Trump. Like her opponent, Clinton appears to believes that America can’t be great without her. After conceding the election on November 9th to the sexual predator, Clinton got in the car with another sexual predator (her husband). “At every step I felt that I had let everyone down,” says Clinton. “Because I had.”

In an interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, Clinton claims, “I do speak out, and I do stand up. Sometimes, you know, what I say is not fully appreciated for years, to be honest.” Clinton is right. I don’t think war-torn Iraqis or those stuck in America’s prison industrial complex will ever appreciate how Clinton “stood up” for them.

But Clinton is aware she’s done bad things. “I’ve made mistakes, been defensive about them, stubbornly resisted apologizing,” she writes. “But so have most men in politics.” But most men in politics are corrupt, vile, and there for their own personal gain. So why is Clinton justifying her behavior by citing such a gross group of people?