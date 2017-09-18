Hillary Clinton Fought Back Tears Watching Kate McKinnon On 'SNL' After Election Loss

Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of Hillary Clinton on “Saturday Night Live” won her an Emmy Award Sunday night and a shoutout in the former Democratic nominee’s new book about the 2016 presidential election.

As McKinnon took to the stage to accept her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, ABC News’ Chris Donovan tweeted a page from Clinton’s recently released memoir, What Happened, that mentioned McKinnon’s award-winning portrayal.

“She sat at a grand piano and played ‘Hallelujah,’ the hauntingly beautiful song by Leonard Cohen, who had died a few days before,” Clinton wrote of McKinnon’s cold open on “Saturday Night Live’s” first show after the Nov. 8 election.

“As she sang, it seemed like she was fighting back tears,” Clinton added. “Listening, so was I.”

Clinton included her reaction to McKinnon’s portrayal in the chapter titled “Grit and Gratitude.”

In her acceptance speech, McKinnon took a moment to thank Clinton for those same qualities.

“On a very personal note, I want to say thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit,” McKinnon said.