Hillary Clinton Must Go Away And Stop Reopening Rifts In Democratic Party

Hillary Clinton is now going on a book tour for her new book called “What Happened”, in which she explains what happened throughout the 2016 election, which was a shock to the country.

Clinton’s new book has caused massive fights within the Democratic Party, between supporters of Hillary Clinton and supporters of Bernie Sanders. Clinton placed blame on Hillary Clinton for inflicted long lasting damage and dividing the Democratic Party, while also simultaneously crediting him for endorsing her, campaigning for her, and telling his voters to vote for her. She made sure that you did not forget that Bernie Sanders is not a Democrat, but rather an independent.

Bernie Sanders responded to Hillary Clinton’s criticisms stating: “Look, Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country and she lost and was upset about that and I understand that.” He also stated that: “So in other words, we need her help to go forward. Let’s not keep arguing about 2016. Let’s get together and take on Trump’s desire to divide us up. Let’s go forward with a progressive agenda.”

While Clinton is continuing to further the divide inside the Democratic Party, Bernie Sanders states that he would like her help and wants to move on from 2016.

Bernie Sanders endorsed, campaigned, and supported Hillary Clinton for President in 2016, but it seems that nothing will satisfy Hillary Clinton. Hillary seems to forget that Sanders made a sacrifice, knowing that many of his ardent supporters would turn against him for endorsing Hillary Clinton, calling him a “sell out”, but Hillary only cares about herself.

Hillary Clinton’s election loss in 2016 was due to Hillary Clinton, not James Comey’s letter, or Russia, or the “media”. Hillary’s attempt to put blame on virtually everyone and everything but herself is a sad attempt at restoring her image, which is falling apart as the days go by.

Clinton’s campaign ran campaign ads that were lacking virtually any policy substance, which failed to garner support from the American people. Independents, the largest share of Americans, are courted by policy substance, not being against Trump using bad words. A study found that only a quarter of Clinton’s advertisements were of policy substance. According to Vox: “But only 25 percent of advertising supporting her campaign went after Trump on policy grounds, the researchers found. By comparison, every other presidential candidate going back to at least 2000 devoted more than 40 percent of his or her advertising to policy-based attacks. None spent nearly as much time going after an opponent’s personality as Clinton’s ads did.” The lack of policy in her advertisements were Clinton’s fault, not Bernie’s, not Comey’s, nor anyone else.

Hillary was to say the least, someone who felt entitled to your vote, and was not a very active campaigner. Clinton did not visit the state of Wisconsin even once during the whole 2016 campaign trail, a state she lost just by 20,000 votes. This was a common criticism of many, not just Progressives such as myself, but also high ranking Democrats liked by the same who defend Clinton from any solid criticism. President Obama criticized Hillary Clinton’s campaigning stating: “I won Iowa not because the demographics dictated that I would win Iowa. It was because I spent 87 days going to every small town and fair and fish fry and VFW Hall, and there were some counties where I might have lost, but maybe I lost by 20 points instead of 50 points. There's some counties maybe I won, that people didn't expect, because people had a chance to see you and listen to you and get a sense of who you stood for and who you were fighting for.” Former Vice President Joe Biden also criticized Hillary Clinton stating: “I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate.” Former Chief Strategist for President Obama, David Alexrod, criticized Hillary Clinton for her failure to campaign in Wisconsin stating: "Jim Comey didn't tell her not to campaign in Wisconsin after the convention.” Hillary’s weak campaigning and failure to even show up to many places was detrimental to her campaign, and a large reason as to why she failed to win the 2016 election.

After the e-mails of the DNC were leaked, Sanders supporters were extremely angry and rightfully so, as the DNC put Bernie Sanders at a disadvantage by deciding that Hillary was the Democratic candidate while their charter prohibits them from doing so, hiding debates, giving debate questions early, and much more. Hillary Clinton did not decide to choose Bernie Sanders as Vice President or even reach out to the Sanders wing. Chuck Schumer stated: “For every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western Pennsylvania, we will pick up two moderate Republicans in the suburbs in Philadelphia, and you can repeat that in Ohio and Illinois and Wisconsin.” This turned out to be a complete failure, and the inability to reach out to her own party’s voters was catastrophic for the campaign.

Hillary Clinton has caused all of the horrible things that President Trump is doing now, and she is coming back to stir up controversy and further divide the Democratic Party. Hillary Clinton’s favorite game is the blame game, and right now it’s blame for everyone, and mild blame for herself. Clinton has done enough damage, and her time is over.