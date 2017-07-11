Nasty women forever.

“By getting this exclusive ‘Nasty Woman’ shirt, you’re joining Samantha Bee and countless other smart, fearless women and men in supporting Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County, standing up for women’s (aka, human) rights and helping to pave the way for a brighter future,” the description reads.

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

Clinton has long supported Planned Parenthood’s efforts. Back in May, she delivered an impassioned speech about the need to support reproductive rights, because, yes, women’s rights are human rights.

“Protecting access to the full range of reproductive health care. It is a health issue, of course, it is a core economic issue. Women in every corner of our country understand that intimately. And anyone who wants to lead should also understand that fundamentally, this is an issue of morality,” she said while accepting the Champion of the Century Award during the group’s 100th anniversary gala.