Hillary Clinton, Preacher

The lifelong Methodist considers a more Wesleyan path

Green goes on to write that both Shillady and Clinton have books coming out that reflect on the 2016 race and highlight Hillary’s resurgent religious focus. And no wonder - as I wrote here a while back, there was a distinctly spiritual character to her concession speech, especially her invoking of Galatians 6:9. And it is often in the wake of failure or loss that we go deeper to the bedrock of our belief and life’s purpose. That may be what’s happening for Hillary in the wake of Election ‘16.