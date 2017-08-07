Hillary Clinton, Preacher

The lifelong Methodist considers a more Wesleyan path
In the Atlantic today, Emma Green is reporting that Hillary might have some post-election ambitions - outside the political realm:
Hillary Clinton wants to preach. That’s what she told Bill Shillady, her longtime pastor, at a recent photo shoot for his new book about the daily devotionals he sent her during the 2016 campaign. Scattered bits of reporting suggest that ministry has always been a secret dream of the two-time presidential candidate: Last fall, the former Newsweek editor Kenneth Woodward revealed that Clinton told him in 1994 that she thought “all the time” about becoming an ordained Methodist minister. She asked him not to write about it, though: “It will make me seem much too pious.” The incident perfectly captures Clinton’s long campaign to modulate—and sometimes obscure—expressions of her faith.
Now, as Clinton works to rehabilitate her public image and figure out the next steps after her brutal November loss, religion is taking a central role.
Green goes on to write that both Shillady and Clinton have books coming out that reflect on the 2016 race and highlight Hillary’s resurgent religious focus. And no wonder - as I wrote here a while back, there was a distinctly spiritual character to her concession speech, especially her invoking of Galatians 6:9. And it is often in the wake of failure or loss that we go deeper to the bedrock of our belief and life’s purpose. That may be what’s happening for Hillary in the wake of Election ‘16.
As a United Methodist, I’d be pumped to see Hillary take the pulpit in our church and dig from that deep well of experience, disappointment, and hope in a future harvest. Preaching, not politics, is precisely what we need to strengthen us in our weariness and propel us on the path of doing real good—to inspire us to not give up, even in the age of Trump.
—
