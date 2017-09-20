Hillary Clinton’s post-election appearances have involved leather, a caftan and a new haircut ― the kind of statement-making looks you’d wear for your ex, to show you’re getting on just fine without him.
Clinton continued on a high style note for an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City Tuesday night, abandoning the pantsuits of yesteryear for an on-trend belted, checkered purple jacket instead.
She was totally on-trend for the appearance, in which she both blasted President Donald Trump’s recent speech at the United Nations and was gifted a packet of “Clinton Victory Jokes” Colbert had planned to tell during a live election special in November 2016.
But don’t just take our word for it. Both the color purple and checkered/plaid garb have been mainstays on the Spring 2018 runways and on the streets outside of them.
Trend on, Hillz.
CONVERSATIONS