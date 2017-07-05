POLITICS
07/05/2017 11:55 pm ET

Hillary Clinton Shuts Down GOP's Latest Attack With One Epic Tweet

Clinton threw some serious shade.

By Rebecca Shapiro

The GOP’s official Twitter account spent Wednesday asking prominent Democrats who oppose the Republican Party’s proposed health care bill to offer up their own solutions instead.

They lashed out at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D), who promptly responded.

Clinton, who has spent decades fighting for affordable health care access, tweeted a link to her 2016 campaign promise to defend the Affordable Care Act while expanding and improving certain aspects of the plan, like lowering costs for co-pays and deductibles.

Unsurprisingly, folks on Twitter loved it.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Hillary Clinton
Suggest a correction
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Hillary Clinton U.S. Presidential Elections Republican Party Health And Medicine
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Hillary Clinton Shuts Down GOP's Latest Attack With One Epic Tweet

CONVERSATIONS