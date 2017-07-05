The GOP’s official Twitter account spent Wednesday asking prominent Democrats who oppose the Republican Party’s proposed health care bill to offer up their own solutions instead.
They lashed out at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D), who promptly responded.
Clinton, who has spent decades fighting for affordable health care access, tweeted a link to her 2016 campaign promise to defend the Affordable Care Act while expanding and improving certain aspects of the plan, like lowering costs for co-pays and deductibles.
Unsurprisingly, folks on Twitter loved it.
