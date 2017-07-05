The GOP’s official Twitter account spent Wednesday asking prominent Democrats who oppose the Republican Party’s proposed health care bill to offer up their own solutions instead.

They lashed out at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D), who promptly responded.

Clinton, who has spent decades fighting for affordable health care access, tweeted a link to her 2016 campaign promise to defend the Affordable Care Act while expanding and improving certain aspects of the plan, like lowering costs for co-pays and deductibles.

Right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil ppl off their coverage. Feel free to run w/it.https://t.co/jBMFBJpSP7 https://t.co/zZoA16Ym03 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 5, 2017

Unsurprisingly, folks on Twitter loved it.

DAMN! @GOP just got owned by HRC. Again. 🔥🔥🔥 — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 5, 2017

How else did the @GOP think this exchange would go? https://t.co/wvGIpdNMqn — Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) July 5, 2017