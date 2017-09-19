Hillary Clinton Tears Into Trump's 'Dark And Dangerous' UN Speech

TONIGHT on #LSSC : Before getting into the 2016 election, @HillaryClinton reviews #WhatHappened in @realDonaldTrump 's #UNGA speech today... pic.twitter.com/AguyWYMnH8

Hillary Clinton gave a scathing review to President Donald Trump’s United Nations speech on Tuesday, where he threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea.

“I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” she told Stephen Colbert on the “Late Show.”

Clinton said the first approach to a crisis such as the one unfolding in North Korea should be diplomacy.

She then told Colbert what Trump should have said.